15 Celebs Who Just Received Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is home to stars celebrating the biggest names in entertainment. Honorees come from the worlds of motion pictures; television; recording; and live theatre/performances. While stars tend to get handed out when someone has a new project set to be released, it’s not uncommon to see people honored for their body of work. With Michael B. Jordan receiving a star ahead of the release of Creed III, we’re taking a look at celebrities who were recently honored with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Michael B. Jordan
The actor was honored ahead of the release of his directorial debut Creed III.
Octavia Spencer
The Oscar-winner received her star before the holiday musical Spirited was released.
Holly Robinson-Peete
The actress/producer was celebrated by her husband Rodney Peete; Magic Johnson; and LeVar Burton.
Ice-T
While being honored in the recording category, Ice-T was surrounded by family, friends and his Law & Order: SVU co-stars.
Kenan Thompson
Considering how long he’s been entertaining us, it’s kind of crazy that Kenan just got a star in 2022.
Ashanti
You might say the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce was “Foolish” to wait so long to recognize Ashanti.
DJ Khaled
*In your best DJ Khaled voice* “We got another one! That’s right! We made it all the way to the Walk of Fame, son!”
Nipsey Hussle
It’s really nice that the LA native is honored at one of the city’s most famous landmarks.
Salt-N-Pepa
Hip-hop pioneers Salt-N-Pepa were celebrated by fellow groundbreakers Roxanne Shanté and MC Lyte.
Tyler Perry
I wonder if they’re renaming that block of the street “Tyler Perry’s Hollywood Boulevard”?
Cedric The Entertainer
If the word “Entertainer” is in your name, you definitely belong on the Walk of Fame.
Morris Chestnut
Since Morris Chestnut doesn’t age, I assume his star will always look fresh and new.
Tracy Morgan
The SNL vet was honored by Martin Lawrence and Jordan Peele.
Jenifer Lewis
It took way too long for Black Hollywood’s mother to receive her flowers.
Missy Elliott
Missy Elliott is a true game-changer and groundbreaker who deserves all the awards and honors.