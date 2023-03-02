15 Celebs Who Just Received Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

15 Celebs Who Just Received Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

With Michael B. Jordan receiving his star recently, lets cap other famous faces who’ve just been honored with stars at the Los Angeles landmark.

Stephanie Holland
Image for article titled 15 Celebs Who Just Received Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Photo: Kevin Winter, David Livingston, Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is home to stars celebrating the biggest names in entertainment. Honorees come from the worlds of motion pictures; television; recording; and live theatre/performances. While stars tend to get handed out when someone has a new project set to be released, it’s not uncommon to see people honored for their body of work. With Michael B. Jordan receiving a star ahead of the release of Creed III, we’re taking a look at celebrities who were recently honored with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Michael B. Jordan

Image for article titled 15 Celebs Who Just Received Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

The actor was honored ahead of the release of his directorial debut Creed III.

Octavia Spencer

Image for article titled 15 Celebs Who Just Received Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Photo: David Livingston (Getty Images)

The Oscar-winner received her star before the holiday musical Spirited was released.

Holly Robinson-Peete

Image for article titled 15 Celebs Who Just Received Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

The actress/producer was celebrated by her husband Rodney Peete; Magic Johnson; and LeVar Burton.

Ice-T

Image for article titled 15 Celebs Who Just Received Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

While being honored in the recording category, Ice-T was surrounded by family, friends and his Law & Order: SVU co-stars.

Kenan Thompson

Image for article titled 15 Celebs Who Just Received Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Photo: David Livingston (Getty Images)

Considering how long he’s been entertaining us, it’s kind of crazy that Kenan just got a star in 2022.

Ashanti

Image for article titled 15 Celebs Who Just Received Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth (Getty Images)

You might say the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce was “Foolish” to wait so long to recognize Ashanti.

DJ Khaled

Image for article titled 15 Celebs Who Just Received Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

*In your best DJ Khaled voice* “We got another one! That’s right! We made it all the way to the Walk of Fame, son!”

Nipsey Hussle

(L-R) Dawit Asghedom, Kross Ermias Asghedom, Margaret Boutte, Samantha Smith, and Emani Asghedom are seen as Nipsey Hussle is posthumously honored with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Phillip Faraone (Getty Images)

It’s really nice that the LA native is honored at one of the city’s most famous landmarks.

Salt-N-Pepa

Image for article titled 15 Celebs Who Just Received Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Photo: Tommaso Boddi (Getty Images)

Hip-hop pioneers Salt-N-Pepa were celebrated by fellow groundbreakers Roxanne Shanté and MC Lyte.

Tyler Perry

Image for article titled 15 Celebs Who Just Received Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Photo: David Livingston (Getty Images)

I wonder if they’re renaming that block of the street “Tyler Perry’s Hollywood Boulevard”?

Cedric The Entertainer

Image for article titled 15 Celebs Who Just Received Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Photo: David Livingston (Getty Images)

If the wordEntertainer” is in your name, you definitely belong on the Walk of Fame.

Morris Chestnut

Image for article titled 15 Celebs Who Just Received Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Photo: JC Olivera (Getty Images)

Since Morris Chestnut doesn’t age, I assume his star will always look fresh and new.

Tracy Morgan

Image for article titled 15 Celebs Who Just Received Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez (Getty Images)

The SNL vet was honored by Martin Lawrence and Jordan Peele.

Jenifer Lewis

Image for article titled 15 Celebs Who Just Received Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

It took way too long for Black Hollywood’s mother to receive her flowers.

Missy Elliott

Image for article titled 15 Celebs Who Just Received Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Photo: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)

Missy Elliott is a true game-changer and groundbreaker who deserves all the awards and honors.

