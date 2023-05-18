As Vin Diesel, Tyrese, Ludacris and the rest of the Fast Family return to theaters in their latest outing, Fast X, we have to discuss which of the blockbuster franchise’s movies are the best and which ones do you skip during the marathon. Are you a traditionalist who loves the street racing and car culture? Or are you all in on the ridiculous stunts and feel like the crazier things get the better? Get your popcorn ready, and enjoy our ranking of all the Fast & Furious films.

