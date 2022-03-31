Grammy-winning singer Ashanti will be recognized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame soon.

With this honor, the “Baby” singer will become the 2,718th person to receive a star. She will also be joined by frequent musical collaborator Ja Rule and and Tichina Arnold who are set as guest speakers for the event. Hollywood Chamber Chair of the Board, Lupita Sanchez-Cornejo will serve as emcee, according to a press release.

“Speechless. Humbled. Honored. Grateful. Thank you guys sooooooo much!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” Ashanti wrote in a post on social media sharing the news.



Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez added, “Ashanti is an award-winning singer, author, actress and executive producer. She has proven her talent in many different Hollywood industries and is an example for young girls who want to be in the ‘biz.’”

Ashanti’s industry impact is vast, spanning across music, television, movies, business and philanthropic endeavors.

Thanks to her chart-topping debut album Ashanti in 2002, she earned a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for the most albums sold by any debut female artist in the Billboard charts history. Over the last 20 years, she released six studio albums and been the recipient of numerous awards including the American Music Awards, ASCAP Awards, Grammys, and Soul Train Awards. She’s also appeared on numerous projects onscreen including The Muppets’ Wizard of Oz, Coach Carter, John Tucker Must Die, Sabrina the Teenage Witch and more.

Earlier this month, Ashanti recently made history as the first, Black female artist to partner and be a co-founder of a Web3 tech company, EQ Exchange. You can tune in to see the “Foolish” singer receive her star on April 7 at 2:30p.m. ET by visiting www.walkoffame.com.