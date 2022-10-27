Hip-hop pioneers Salt-N-Pepa are the latest MCs to be honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Hame. The groundbreaking all-girl group will receive the 2,738th star at a November 4 ceremony. Fellow female MCs Roxanne Shanté and MC Lyte will be on hand to speak at the ceremony.

Before there was Lil’ Kim, Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion, there was Salt-N-Pepa. Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton met as students at Queensborough Community College. With the help of their DJ, Deidra “Spinderella” Roper, the group burst onto the scene in the male- dominated genre in the late 80s, paving the way for other female rappers.

The group pushed boundaries with their music, rapping openly about sexuality in their hit songs, including “Let’s Talk About Sex” and “Push It.” And they were able to attain mainstream success, something few hip-hop artists had been able to do at the time.

Along with Queen Latifah, Salt-N-Pepa became the first female MCs to win a GRAMMY Award in 1995. And they can still brag about having the best-selling album of all time by any female rap group with 1993’s Very Necessary.

“This upcoming star ceremony honoring Hip-Hop pioneers Salt-N-Pepa will honor the amazing 80s music we all love and so many grew up with!” said Walk of Fame Producer Ana Martinez. “We’re placing these ladies of Hip Hop royalty adjacent to Amoeba Music and right next to the Walk of Fame star of another Queen of Hip Hop, Missy Elliott!” she added.

Missy reacted to the news on Twitter, welcoming the group to the Walk of Fame, writing:

“What a Blessing to be beside Salt & Pepa who inspired me to Rap! My sisters for over 2 Decades! & they took a lot of Criticism coming in this game to make the female emcees after them walk through the door a lot easier Thank you S&P RESPECT.”

You can watch a livestream of the event, scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. PT at walkoffame.com.

