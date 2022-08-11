Bittersweet congratulations are in order for the family of Nipsey Hussle, as its recently been announced that the late rapper is set to be posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame soon.

Per the Walk of Fame’s official site, Hussle was announced last June as one of the recipients for the 2022 class. The ceremony has now been set for Monday, Aug. 15 in remembrance of what would’ve been his 37th birthday. The news was later shared on Twitter by Young Money Entertainment Executive Vice President Karen Civil on Wednesday.

As previously reported by The Root, on March 31, 2019, Hussle—born Ermias Joseph Asghedom—was shot multiple times and killed while standing outside his Marathon Clothing Company store in the Crenshaw district of Los Angeles. Last month, his accused murderer, Eric Holder Jr., was found guilty of first-degree murder where he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Last week, Los Angeles’ Metro rail announced the opening of a new train station in honor of Neighborhood Nip. The station is located in Nipsey Hussle square and will serve people who live in some of the oldest neighborhoods in South Central Los Angeles, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Additionally, weeks before the station’s opening, the alley near the site of Nipsey’s murder was voted by the Los Angeles City Council to be closed for the next year and a half due to the high crime rate in the area, as noted by the Los Angeles Times.

To watch the Victory Lap rapper’s Walk of Fame ceremony, be sure to visit walkoffame.com at 1p.m.ET on Aug. 15.