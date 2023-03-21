Great Rappers Who Can Also Act

Even though Ludacris was one of the hottest rappers in the game when he broke into the industry, he may be even more popular from his work as an actor. He’s been a central figure in the Fast & Furious franchise, appearing in all but three movies. Even before his work on Fast & Furious, Ludacris appeared in the 2004 film Crash, which won the Oscar for Best Picture at the 78th Academy Awards.