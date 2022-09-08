Even before Daniel Craig was cast, movie fans were already talking about Idris Elba as the next possible James Bond. Once Craig announced No Time to Die would be his last appearance as the world’s most famous spy, the talk about Elba taking over got even louder. On a recent episode of the HBO talk show The Shop, the Beast star clarified all the rumors and chatter.



The James Bond discussion is around 18 minutes in:

“Superheroes need help” | The Shop: Season 5 Episode 6 | FULL EPISODE | Uninterrupted

When he was straight up asked if he wants the role, The Suicide Squad actor thoughtfully replied, “It is not a goal for my career. I don’t think that, you know, playing Bond will satisfy some of my personal goals. It will definitely satisfy the will of a nation.”

Advertisement

“I’m not gonna lie, every corner of the world I go—and I’m talking about different cultures—they always go, ‘Bond.’ And I feel it is beyond me at this junction. It’s beyond me,” he added. “You know, it’s not a question of, should I, do I, will I? It is what the will of the nation dictates sometimes. I’m not that guy but in everyone’s world, I might be. And that, job done. Because the truth is, you know, a lot of people are really seeing Idris playing Bond as the alternative Bond. And as long as that alternative is existing, that’s great for the growth of fucking casting. We open the conversations. For that reason, I say talk about me all day long, because it opens the blinkers we all have.”

Idris is not wrong. In the years since his name was first mentioned as a possible Bond, several other Black actors like Regé-Jean Page, John Boyega and Damson Idris have entered the rumor mill.

G/O Media may get a commission Magnetically Docking Mode Electric Toothbrush Luxury brushing

Mode is the first magnetically charging toothbrush, and rotates to dock in any outlet. The brushing experience is as luxurious as it looks—with soft, tapered bristles and a two-minute timer to be confident you reached all the crevices of your molars. Subscribe for $150 or buy for $165 at Mode Advertisement

As the subject of him as Bond was raised, Elba was curious why his fellow guests were so adamant that he would make a great OO7. Actress/talk show host Drew Barrymore cited all the traits that Idris would bring to the role and she made some great points.

“Can you be strong and charming and sexy and seem like a friend, be intimidating? How many characteristics can one person embody, but be utterly unique at the same time? You are that,” she said.

Advertisement

She also highlighted how the Luther star exudes confidence and draws the audience into his world.

“I fucking hate smug more than anything in the world,” Barrymore added. “You don’t carry that and yet you have every confidence and capability in the world, but you’re devoid of the one that I feel alienates people the most. I like people who bring people in. I do not want to be pushed away and sit there and think I have to like this. You bring people in. And you’re not desperate or pandering whatsoever.”

Advertisement

If the latest casting rumors are true, Elba may have missed his moment. Per Fatherly, Bond producers are reportedly looking for someone younger to wear the tux. Apparently, they may want an actor in their early 30s to take over the franchise. Considering how many injuries Daniel Craig sustained while shooting his Bond movies, it probably is time to go a little younger.