I don’t know about you, but every now and then, I get stuck in a cooking rut. Thankfully, my family doesn’t complain, no matter how many different ways I try to serve them pasta and vegetables. But cookbooks can be a great way to get creative in the kitchen, discovering new recipes and creative twists on old favorites. If you need a little kitchen inspiration, check out some of our favorite Black cookbooks. Who knows? You may just find a replacement for your Monday meatloaf.
“Son of a Southern Chef: Cook With Soul” by Lazarus Lynch
With a Guyanese mother and a father from Alabama who ran a popular New York soul food restaurant, Lazarus Lynch grew up around plenty of flavors. Now, the two-time Chopped winner is sharing over 100 recipes that put a new twist on classic soul food favorites in “Son of a Southern Chef.” Shrimp and Crazy Creamy Cheddar Grits and Jalapeño Havarti Cornbread are just some of his mouthwatering recipes. Don’t forget to wash it all down with his Southern Sweet Tea with Bourbon.
“The Rise: Black Cooks and the Soul of American Food: A Cookbook” by Marcus Samuelsson
There’s no doubt that Black people have made significant contributions to food culture. And in “The Rise,” celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson pays tribute to those contributions with a variety of recipes and profiles of Black chefs. Named one of the Best Cookbooks of Fall 2020 by Eater, this cookbook is a delicious love letter to Black American cuisine.
“Black Girl Baking: Wholesome Recipes Inspired by a Soulful Upbringing” by Jerrelle Guy
In “Black Girl Baking” Jerrelle Guy uses memories from her childhood in Florida to share recipes with readers that have a special place in her heart. The founder of the food blog Chocolate For Basil says her cookbook is for everyone. In an interview with Bon Appetit, Guy said, “You don’t have to be a baker to bake any of these recipes. It’s not about perfection; it’s about the journey.”
“Carla Hall’s Soul Food” by Carla Hall
Top Chef and The Chew alum Carla Hall taps into her Southern roots with her cookbook, “Carla Hall’s Soul Food.” Packed with over 140 original recipes like Sea Island Shrimp and Grits and Sweet Potato Pudding with Clementines, Hall gives readers a delicious variety of flavors made with fresh ingredients.
“Hallelujah! The Welcome Table: A Lifetime of Memories with Recipes” by Maya Angelou
Food has always been a major part of Maya Angelou’s life. And in “Hallelujah! The Welcome Table,” she beautifully shares some of her favorite recipes and the memories that come along with them, including her mother’s maple cake that always made her feel good.
“Cooking Solo: The Fun of Cooking for Yourself” by Klancy Miller
You don’t have to have a house full of people to enjoy a good home-cooked meal. And in “Cooking Solo,” Klancy Miller gives readers the tools they need to make delicious Insta-worthy meals for one that won’t leave them with a ton of leftovers.
“Melba’s American Comfort: 100 Recipes from My Heart to Your Kitchen” by Melba Wilson
There’s a reason why Melba Wilson’s Harlem restaurant is a beloved institution. But if you can’t make it to New York City, you can still enjoy some of her delicious recipes in her cookbook, “Melba’s American Comfort: 100 Recipes from My Heart to Your Kitchen.” In the book, she shares 100 mouthwatering recipes inspired by her family’s traditions. The photos alone will make you want to get in the kitchen and start cooking.
“Vegetable Kingdom: The Abundant World of Vegan Recipes” by Bryant Terry
Who says you need meat to make a good meal? In “Vegetable Kingdom,” Bryant Terry shows readers how to use fresh produce, grains and spices to make delicious dishes. Barbecue carrots and panko-crusted cauliflower and coconut curry are just a few of the recipes that will make you forget that there is no meat on your plate.
“Brown Sugar Kitchen” by Tanya Holland
In “Brown Sugar Kitchen” Tanya Holland shares some of the most popular recipes from her beloved Oakland restaurant. From shrimp gumbo to summer squash succotash, there’s something for everyone in this beautiful celebration of soul food. She had me at caramel layer cake.
“In Pursuit of Flavor” by Edna Lewis
If you’re looking for a classic Southern cookbook, Edna Lewis’ “In Pursuit of Flavor” is the OG. In her book, Lewis shares recipes inspired by her childhood in Virginia along with some of the techniques she uses to bring out the flavor in her food. With all of that goodness, it’s easy to see why her book was inducted into the James Beard Foundation Cookbook Hall of Fame.
“LaBelle Cuisine: Recipes to Sing About” by Patti LaBelle
Patti LaBelle is loved by fans for her music and her delicious recipes. LaBelle grew up in a family of cooks. And in “LaBelle Cuisine: Recipes to Sing About,” the soul diva is coming through with some of her favorite soul food recipes. And with names like Fierce Fried Corn and Say-My-Name Smothered Chicken, cooking should be just as much fun as eating.
