I don’t know about you, but every now and then, I get stuck in a cooking rut. Thankfully, my family doesn’t complain, no matter how many different ways I try to serve them pasta and vegetables. But cookbooks can be a great way to get creative in the kitchen, discovering new recipes and creative twists on old favorites. If you need a little kitchen inspiration, check out some of our favorite Black cookbooks. Who knows? You may just find a replacement for your Monday meatloaf.

