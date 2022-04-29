Jamie Foxx

Oscar-winners don’t normally decide to host late night talk shows. Then again, they also don’t host musical game shows, something Jamie Foxx has been doing for years. I don’t need to tell you how perfect Jamie would be as the new Late Late Show host. If you’ve seen him promoting his movies on any talk show, you know he’s made for the medium. The only drawback is that he’s still an in demand Oscar-winning actor, so his dance card is usually too full for a nightly gig like this.