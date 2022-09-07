About this time of the month is when we reconsider how much we’re paying for TV content. Here’s how to get the best bang for your Black dollar with streaming services that highlight, empower, and amplify Black voices and media.
10. Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video added a limited amount of content with Black characters this month. Paying almost $10 a month is a bit steep for the lack of content. Subscribers can stream shows like Sistas, a few Real Housewives franchises and Love & Hip Hop to make up for the issue of original content. The most anticipated show on the platform for September is...
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime Video
The fantasy series based on the Lord of the Rings novel, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season one, premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 1, 2022. There are several Black elves and other characters in this show, a big surprise compared to the original movie franchise.
Amazon Prime Video cost per month:
$8.99/month
Amazon Prime student deal $7.49/month (includes Prime Video)
9. HBO Max
HBO Max had a great Black show and movie rollout in August featuring Love & Basketball, Abbott Elementary, Katrina Babies, Rap Sh!t , and more. However, there is a lack of new content for September. Look out this month for new episodes of...
House of the Dragon on HBO Max
House of the Dragon, the prequel to the Game of Thrones series, which was released at the end of August but will be adding episodes to the platform throughout September. Steve Toussaint plays a Black character : Corlys Velaryon, in the show.
HBO Max cost pre month:
You can save 40 percent when you prepay for the year (sign up for the yearly plan by October 30)
With Ads $9.99/month - $69.99/year (for the first year) Ad-Free $14.99/month- $104.99/year (for the first year)
8. Starz
Starz contains a slew of Black movies and TV shows across genres from P-Valley, Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, and Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest. The most anticipated show this month is...
Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Starz
The prequel to the hit TV series Power is dropping episodes from season 2 of the crime drama series Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Starz.
Starz costs per month:
The current deal is for $5.00/month for 3 months
$8.99/month
7. SHOWTIME
SHOWTIME has lacked on new Black shows, but added Bebe’s Kids, The Last Boy Scout, and Flatbush Misdemeanors in August. One of its most popular shows is why most people are using the streaming service this month and that is...
The Chi on SHOWTIME
The hit drama show, The Chi, which is wrapping up its fifth season on SHOWTIME. New episodes are premiering through August and September.
SHOWTIME cost per month:
30-day free trial then $10.99/month
Spotify Premium gives students a $4.99 price for Showtime and Hulu with ads.
6. Hulu
Hulu has Black-centered material for all ages, starting at only $6.99/month. Bachelor in Paradise season 8 premiere, multiple seasons of Married at First Sight, The Rap Game season 1, Philadelphia, a couple of Tyler Perry’s Madea films, season 2 of Abbott Elementary will be playing next day on Hulu this month. You may also be looking forward to a new season of ...
The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu
The exhilarating dystopian series based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale, will air its fifth season on September 14. We look forward to seeing Samira Wiley as Miora and O-T Fagbenie as Luke Bankole for another season.
Hulu cost per month:
Hulu With Ads $6.99/month
Hulu No Ads $12.99/month
Hulu + Live TV, Disney + and ESPN $69.99/month
Hulu no ads + Live TV, Disney + and ESPN $75.99/month
Hulu Student discount - ads $1.99/month
Spotify Premium gives students a $4.99 price for Showtime and Hulu with ads
5. Disney +
Disney + had a fair amount of new content added to its platform in September, not much of it was Black content. Thor: Love and Thunder will be released on Disney+ on September 8, 2022. Growing Up, a coming-of-age docuseries, will be added to Disney+ on September 8, 2022. The most exciting film being added this month is...
13 / 22
Pinocchio on Disney +
The classic Disney tale got a remake! Pinocchio featuring Cynthia Erivo, Tom Hanks, and Keegan-Michael Key, will arrive on Disney+ on September 8, 2022.
Disney + cost per month:
$7.99/month, $79.99/year
4. Paramount +
For only $4.99, Paramount + users get to stream a range of materials, new and old. The sixth and final season of The Good Fight featuring Cush Jumbo, Audra McDonald, Nyambi Nyambi, and Delroy Lindo will stream on September 8, 2022. The newest season of Ink Master will also arrive on the platform this month. Sanaa Lathan makes her directorial debut in...
15 / 22
On the Come Up on Paramount+
The new series based on the novel written by Angie Thomas, On the Come Up will begin streaming on Paramount+ late September. This series follows a 16-year-old rapper working on becoming an underground rap legend like her famous father.
Paramount + costs per month:
Essential Plan=$4.99/month after trial Premiere Plan=$9.99/month after trial
Essential Plan + SHOWTIME= $11.99/month after trial Premiere Plan + SHOWTIME =$14.99/month
Students get 25% off of the Essential Plan
3. Apple TV +
Apple TV + has a few exciting projects featuring Black people in September. Central Park season 3 premieres Friday, September 9, an animated musical comedy featuring Leslie Odom Jr., Tituss Burgess, and Daveed Diggs. Sidney, a documentary honoring the historic Academy Award-winning Sidney Poitier, will be released on September 23, 2022. Looking for some Black female content? Check out...
17 / 22
Gutsy on Apple TV+
The eight-part docuseries, Gutsy, highlighting female pioneers with former First Lady Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea as hosts, will feature Megan Thee Stallion, Wanda Sykes, and more.
Apple Tv+ cost per month:
$4.99/month, 7 day free trial, 3 months free when you buy a new Apple device
Free access for a limited time with student subscription of Apple Music
2. Netflix
Netflix has added Black films and shows like the Friday franchise and If Beale Street Could Talk this month, as well as a few newbies. Love in the Villa, a romantic comedy featuring Kat Graham, was released on Netflix on September 1, 2022. Dated & Related season 1 was added to Netflix on September 2, 2022. Love is Blind: After the Altar and Fate: The Winx Saga will be released this month. A thrilling movie to look out for is...
19 / 22
End of the Road on Netflix
The action thriller movie End of the Road with Queen Latifah and Ludacris fighting for their lives on a road trip will be released on September 9, 2022.
Netflix’s cost per month:
Basic $9.99 Standard $15.49 Premiere $19.99
1. Peacock
Peacock has the most Black content streaming on its platform for the least amount of money, with it being free to sign up and start watching. Some things being added this month are: The Blind Side, Candyman, 3 Tyler Perry’s Madea movies, Tales from the Hood 1-3, Jurassic World: The Dominion, The 74th Emmy Awards, and the Madagascar films. Don’t miss out on this deal! One of the most anticipated movies of the year will be added to Peacock...
Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. on Peacock
Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul. starring Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall began streaming on Peacock on September 2, 2022.
Peacock cost per month:
Free for limited access to TV shows, some movies, news, and talk shows
Peacock Premium $4.99/month for full access to content
Peacock Premium Plus (fewer ads) $9.99/month
