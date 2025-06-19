Unassuming “Mama Duke”Shocked The World On The America’s Got Talent Stage

SALINA, KS - OCTOBER 06: America's Got Talent Live! : The All Stars Tour logo captured on the big screen onstage during opening night on October 6, 2015 in Salina, Kansas. (Photo by Fernando Leon/Getty Images for Faculty Productions)

America's Got Talent might have just stumbled across one of its stars of the season. On Tuesday night, singer-songwriter Mama Duke blew the audience and all the judges away with her original and very catchy song, "Feels So Good To Be You."

Repping Austin, Texas, Unassuming Mama Duke walked onto the AGT stage with a colorful..very unsexy sweater and air of nonchalance as she said, "Wassup" to the audience. In a voice-over, Duke said, "I am here to prove to myself that it's time [to pursue her dreams]. So, for me, this is it, and I want it [a music career] more than anything."

As the audition starts, the judges watch with skeptical faces, but as soon as Duke starts rapping, their skepticism vanishes. The audience breaks out in a cheer. Sofia Vergara lifts her arms to start dancing, and Mel B can't resist a head bop. By the end of the show, all four judges are on their feet, cheering for the star that has been born.

The result was an obvious unanimous yes, and the catchy tune has become a hit on TikTok.

"This song is definitely radio-ready," commented one TikTok user.

One user asked, "Did anyone else see the dollar signs in Simon's eyes?"

"This song needs no, ZERO adjustments! WE WANT IT LIKE THIS AS IS ON THE RADIO," wrote another enthusiastic Mama Duke fan.

Don't just take our word for it. Watch the audition for yourself and see if it makes you do a little two-step:

https://www.tiktok.com/@agt/video/7516965068156734751?_r=1&_t=ZP-8xKOYeIDufO

The TikTok hype doesn't stop at the comments. Folks are posting themselves bopping to the song and trying to be the first ones to do it before it takes over as the latest trending sound.

"When you know a song is about to blow up, you post with it before it does," wrote one user as they broke out into dance.

https://www.tiktok.com/@dacstube/video/7517453980541127942?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7497715635612386838

In an Instagram post, Mama Duke gushed about the love she has been getting for her audition:

"This is all so surreal! I'll remember this moment for the rest of my life. Can you guys believe that THE Mel B not only loved my song but loved me? This is a dream I don't ever want to wake up from!"

And for those who can't get enough of it, the single is out on all streaming platforms now.