Before we get into the nitty-gritty of the trailer for Issa Rae’s brand new show, Rap Sh!t, let me first start by giving you a fitting mantra that I feel sets the right framework for what you’re about to read: “WE OUSSIDE!!!!!”

Now that you know what angle I’m coming from, let’s go ahead and take a look at the recently released trailer for HBO Max’s newest comedy series, executive produced by Rae and fellow Insecure alum and showrunner Syreeta Singleton.

As previously reported by The Root, Rap Sh!t is loosely based on the popular rap duo the City Girls (who also serve as co-EPs) and will tell the story of “two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna (played Aida Osman) and Mia (played by the real-life Grammy-winning rapper KaMillion), who reunite to form a rap group.”

Right off the bat, it’s clear that the two ladies are both determined to do whatever it takes to provide a better life for themselves and their families all while making good music in the process. Where they differ, however, is in how they both want to go about it. While Shawna refuses to make music “for the male gaze” and instead desires to create sounds that “speak to people,” Mia on the other hand is DTF— a.k.a. down to freely express herself in any way that feels right in order to get the message of the music across.

Rap Sh!t | Official Trailer | HBO Max

Whether that means they’re popping bottles in the strip club to keep up appearances or twerking on the escalator in the public malls, what’s undeniable about the pair is that they both want to be in the music scene for a good time and a long time (word to Drake). But just if and how they’ll be able to do that will be shown, not told, over the next eight weeks, beginning in late July.

I don’t know about you, but whenever I want to have a good-ass, Black-ass time on the beach, my first thought is always Miami Beach. Outside of the beach though, the city of serves as the home to many of today’s biggest and brightest music stars. So if this trailer is any indication of just what kind of star power, good music, ratchet fun, we’re in store for this summer—then sign me up expeditiously.

Rap Sh!t stars Aida Osman, Kamillion, Jonica Booth, Devon Terrell and RJ Cyler. It premieres Thursday, July 21, only on HBO Max.