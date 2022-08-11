Starz seems to have a never-ending supply of Power series. Just when you think they’ve run out of stories, they have Tommy show up to wreak havoc in Chicago or flashback to Kanan’s early years in the business. So, what’s next for Starz and the Power Universe? If rumors are to be believed, the action could be headed across the pond.

According to Deadline, sources are saying the next entry in the franchise will be set in London. That’s certainly an interesting idea, but Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at Starz, wasn’t ready to comment on the possible move when the outlet asked her about it.

“I am not at liberty to answer anything in that vein except to say what we love about Power is the potential to spinoff and to spinoff successfully which we have done,” Busby said. “Which in theory, we would love to do again. I love that you’re hearing it.”

So basically they could be working on something in London or the next series could be set on the Moon and revolve around a family of alien gangsters. Either way, the boss is not telling us until she’s absolutely ready. Honestly, it doesn’t really matter. Fans of this franchise will follow it anywhere and the premiere will break records like all the others have.

If you’re intrigued by the idea of Power in London and don’t want to wait for Starz to make it happen, allow me to introduce you to the amazing British drama Gangs of London.

Starring Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, it follows Elliot as he works his way up the ranks of the Wallace family and navigates the fascinating politics of London’s underworld. When a surprising death leaves a hole at the top, the Dumanis take over and we get to see a brilliant, confident Black family in charge. It’s a very violent, captivating thriller, and Season 1 is available on AMC+. Season 2 is expected to debut later this year.

Until the universe plants its flag overseas, you can check out Season 2 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which premieres on Starz and its app Sunday, Aug. 14.