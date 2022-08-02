Chris Rock’s career certainly doesn’t seem to be suffering any ill effects from Will Smith’s Oscar-night slap.



Per a press release provided to The Root, Everybody Still Hates Chris, “a reimagined animated version” of his hit sitcom Everybody Hates Chris, has been picked up at Paramount+ and Comedy Central. The series once again follows the comedian’s teen years in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn during the ‘80s, with Rock narrating and executive producing.

In addition to the SNL vet, Everybody Hates Chris starred a young Tyler James Williams as Chris, Terry Crews as his father Julius and a scene-stealing Tichina Arnold as his mother Rochelle. So far, Rock is the only cast member from the original series announced to be involved in the new show, but if producers don’t bring back Tichina, why even bother with a reboot? I’m also assuming that Williams might be a little too old and a little too busy with Abbott Elementary to return for the new project.

Advertisement

“Chris Rock is one of the most gifted comedians of all time and we’re excited to partner with him, 3 Arts and CBS Studios to bring this to life and welcome it as the next big hit in our expanding arsenal of iconic adult animation that includes smash series such as South Park and the new Beavis and Butt-Head,” said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios.

Since the Oscars, Rock has been focused on stand-up, touring with Kevin Hart, and joking with Dave Chappelle about how they’ve both been attacked while on-stage. During a show in Atlanta on Sunday the Fargo actor addressed Will’s apology video.

G/O Media may get a commission Get $500 back in credit Samsung Bespoke AI Washer and Dryer Preorder Super smart washing

When you preorder the new Bespoke AI Washer and Dryer, you receive $500 in Samsung credit back. Order one, get $250 credit back. Nice! Buy at Samsung Advertisement

“Everybody is trying to be a fucking victim,” Rock said. “If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith...I went to work the next day, I got kids.”

“Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” he added.

Up next, Rock will appear alongside Colman Domingo, Glynn Turman and Audra McDonald in the Netflix film Rustin, where he plays civil rights activist Roy Wilkins.