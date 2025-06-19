Whoopi Goldberg’s Comments On “The View” About Iran Sparked Online Outrage

Tension ran high on “The View” when Whoopi Goldberg and Alyssa Farah Griffin went head-to-head over the Israel-Iran conflict. The debate quickly escalated, causing “The Color Purple” actress to make remarks about Iran, claiming Black people in America have it just as bad as people in Iran. Her comments left some viewers uneasy, and even online commenters had words about the heated conversation.

During their Wednesday morning episode of The View, the panelists, who include co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines, discussed President Donald Trump’s threat to Iranian leader, Ali Khamenei, opening a debate on the correct course of action the US should take as conflicts between Israel and Iran continue to rise. “Let’s just remember, too, the Iranian literally throw gay people off of buildings,” Griffin said. “They don’t adhere to basic human rights or international law.”

At that moment, Goldberg struck down her words, suggesting that the U.S. was no better than Iran regarding the country’s treatment of gay people and Black people. “Let’s not do that, because if we start with that, we have been known in this country to tie gay folk to the car,” she said, fired up with her words, adding that the U.S. “used to just keep hanging Black people.”

The conversation continued as Griffin clapped back, stating, “I think it’s very different to live in the United States in 2025 than it is to live in Iran.” Goldberg quickly responded, “Not if you're Black.” The panelist joined in, giving their comments while being met with Goldberg dominating the conversation, stating, “Murdering someone for their difference is not good, whoever does it. It’s not good.”

Aside from upholding the U.S. as “the greatest country in the world”, the comedian emphasized that there are still issues that Black people endure daily. “But every day, we are worried,” she stated. “ Do we have to be worried about our kids? Are their kids going to get shot because they’re running through somebody’s neighborhood?”

While acknowledging American problems, Griffin defended her stance by arguing that Iran has “places much darker” than the U.S. “Nobody wants to diminish the very real problems we have in this country,” she said before Goldberg interrupted, adding, “That is no one’s intent, but I think it’s important we remember there are places much darker than this country, and people who deserve rights…”

After the actress noted that many black Americans could not vote until 1965, Griffin said that in Iran, “they don’t have free and fair elections in Iran. It’s not in the same universe.” Behar attempted to cut in to settle the debate between Goldberg and Griffin, but the ladies continued their discussion. Ultimately, the “Sister Act” actress announced that “The View” would take a commercial break.

After the segment clip went viral, Goldberg faced backlash on social media, with critics citing the famed actress and host's tone-deaf comments. “Women in Iran are beaten, raped, and killed for showing their hair,” one X commenter posted. “So here’s Whoopi Goldberg equating her life as a multimillionaire celebrity in America to that.” Another X commenter shared, “Oh wow! Guess I missed the part where Black Americans get beaten for showing their hair or arrested for not wearing a government-approved outfit.”



However, some agreed with Goldberg’s opposing views, with one Threads user commenting, “Whoopi Goldberg is absolutely correct and certain people who have privilege in this country will NEVER understand. We live in 2 separate Americas one Black America and one White America.” Another Threads user commented, “You can’t make someone who isn’t Black understand what it feels like to live Black in America.”