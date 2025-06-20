The Shocking Reason Michelle Obama Says She’s ‘So Glad’ She Didn’t Have a Boy

Michelle Obama is once again opening up to us, this time shedding some light on why she is “glad” she only has daughters. Whether her reasoning is surprising likely depends on what side of the fence you sit on.
As we’ve reported, the former First Lady has been making headlines lately since the launch of her podcast "IMO," with her brother, Craig Robinson. On the podcast's latest episode, the two sat down with radio host Angie Martinez and got to the topic of parenting and Barack and Michelle's kids.
"You should’ve threw a boy in the mix,” Martinez said on the episode, to which Obama replied, "I’m so glad I didn’t have a boy." When Martinez followed up asking why they didn't try for a third child, the "Becoming" author replied, "Because he would’ve been a Barack Obama."
Martinez quipped that having a "Baby Barack" would’ve been "amazing," but Obama replied, “Ooh, no, I would’ve felt for him." Her brother chimed in saying that, “She just borrowed our boys," hinting at Obama's auntie duties to her brother's sons. She seemed to agree, adding, "I got plenty."
Obama went on to detail her relationship to parenting, saying that she's "loved" every phase with their daughters, Malia and Sasha. "I loved them when they were little babies, I loved them when they were walking and starting to talk, the teenage years were interesting in the White House,” she explained.
She added that she has "loved every time with them," saying, "watching them become their own people and make their own choices, and figure stuff out, and call me after they figure stuff out."
The past few months have been a departure for Obama, as she was naturally a bit less forthcoming during her husband’s presidency and the immediate years that followed. Slowly, she has peeled back the curtain with us and her vulnerability has resonated with the public.
