The Season 2 premiere of Starz’s P-Valley is blowing the doors off its first season.

According to a press release provided to The Root, early viewing numbers for Starz app streams of the episode have it up 1,018-percent from its series premiere back in July 2020. The Season 2 debut delivered 4.5 million viewers across multiple platforms.

Despite its high numbers for social engagement, P-Valley doesn’t get the same attention as Starz’s hit Power franchise or broadcast favorites like Abbott Elementary and The Wonder Years. Part of that is due to its subject matter. A lot of viewers and outlets just see it as “that stripper show,” but it’s so much more than that. P-Valley has a fascinating cast of characters who have stories and lives beyond what happens in the club.

Advertisement

Perhaps if the cable network gave it the same rollout that it gives series like Outlander, Shining Vale and Gaslit, more viewers would discover it?

Created and executive produced by Katori Hall, P-Valley Season 2 follows the staff of strip club Pynk as it struggles to recover post-pandemic and deals with newcomers to the club.

“Our Pynk Posse showed up and showed out! The incredible response to season two feels like such a gift after the challenging pause of these past few years, but we’re back and we’re just getting started y’all,” Hall said in a statement. “I am bursting with pride seeing the Pynk Posse grow and watching the sense of community and family that forms as we bring this new season to the world. Hearing from viewers that they have felt seen, heard and celebrated is exactly what everyone working on the show hoped for. Being able to showcase our community’s resilience has been so meaningful and rewarding, and I can’t wait for y’all to come on down to the valley to see the rest of what we have in store.”

P-Valley airs Sunday nights on Starz and is available to stream on the Starz app.