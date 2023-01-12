Women Warriors Dominate 54th NAACP Image Awards Nominations

Awards season is full of high-profile, prestigious events, but there’s one that we care about more than all the others. The NAACP Image Awards are the one show that truly honors Black Excellence on every level. With categories celebrating the best in film, television, literature, animation and music, this is where we get to showcase how influential our art is.With Black stars and projects dominating the entertainment world in 2022, the 54th NAACP Image Awards nominations feature superheroes, legendary warriors, hilarious yet supportive teachers and impactful stories of our history. The 54th NAACP Image Awards air Feb. 25 on BET.
Entertainer of the Year
Shoutout to the all-women nominees. You love to see it!
- Angela Bassett
- Mary J. Blige
- Quinta Brunson
- Viola Davis
- Zendaya
Outstanding Motion Picture
- A Jazzman’s Blues
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Emancipation
- The Woman King
- TILL
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
- Daniel Kaluuya – Nope
- Jonathan Majors – Devotion
- Joshua Boone – A Jazzman’s Blues
- Sterling K. Brown – Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul
- Will Smith – Emancipation
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
- Danielle Deadwyler – TILL
- Keke Palmer – Alice
- Letitia Wright – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Regina Hall – Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul
- Viola Davis – The Woman King
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Anyone but Namor. You know why.
- Aldis Hodge – Black Adam
- Cliff “Method Man” Smith – On The Come Up
- Jalyn Hall – TILL
- John Boyega – The Woman King
- Tenoch Huerta – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Danai Gurira – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Lashana Lynch – The Woman King
- Lupita Nyong’o – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture
- Jalyn Hall – TILL
- Joshua Boone – A Jazzman’s Blues
- Ledisi – Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story
- Y’lan Noel – A Lot of Nothing
- Yola – Elvis
Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture
- A Jazzman’s Blues
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Emancipation
- The Woman King
- TILL
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture
- Antoine Fuqua – Emancipation
- Chinonye Chukwu – TILL
- Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
- Kasi Lemmons – I Wanna Dance With Somebody
- Ryan Coogler – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- Atlanta
- black-ish
- Rap Sh!t
- The Wonder Years
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Anderson – black-ish
- Cedric The Entertainer – The Neighborhood
- Donald Glover – Atlanta
- Dulé Hill – The Wonder Years
- Mike Epps – The Upshaws
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
- Loretta Devine – Family Reunion
- Maya Rudolph – Loot
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Tichina Arnold – The Neighborhood
- Tracee Ellis Ross – black-ish
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Brian Tyree Henry – Atlanta
- Deon Cole – black-ish
- Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live)
- Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
- William Stanford Davis – Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
- Jenifer Lewis – black-ish
- Marsai Martin – black-ish
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
- Wanda Sykes – The Upshaws
Outstanding Drama Series
- Bel-Air
- Bridgerton
- Euphoria
- P-Valley
- Queen Sugar
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
- Damson Idris – Snowfall
- Jabari Banks – Bel-Air
- Kofi Siriboe – Queen Sugar
- Nicco Annan – P-Valley
- Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
- Angela Bassett – 9-1-1
- Brandee Evans – P-Valley
- Queen Latifah – The Equalizer
- Rutina Wesley – Queen Sugar
- Zendaya – Euphoria
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Adrian Holmes – Bel-Air
- Amin Joseph – Snowfall
- Caleb McLaughlin – Stranger Things
- Cliff “Method Man” Smith – Power Book II: Ghost
- J. Alphonse Nicholson – P-Valley
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Adjoa Andoh – Bridgerton
- Bianca Lawson – Queen Sugar
- Loretta Devine – P-Valley
- Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us
- Tina Lifford – Queen Sugar
Outstanding New Artist
- Adam Blackstone – Legacy
- Armani White – Billie Eilish
- Coco Jones – ICU
- Fivio Foreign – B.I.B.L.E
- Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights
Outstanding Male Artist
- Brent Faiyaz – Wasteland
- Burna Boy – Love, Damini
- Chris Brown – Breezy
- Drake – Honestly, Nevermind
- Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Outstanding Female Artist
- Ari Lennox – age/sex/location
- Beyoncé – Renaissance
- Chlöe – Surprise
- Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
- SZA – S.O.S.
Outstanding Album
- age/sex/location – Ari Lennox
- Breezy (Deluxe) – Chris Brown
- Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar
- Renaissance – Beyoncé
- Watch the Sun – PJ Morton
