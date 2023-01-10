Golden Globes 2023: Angela Bassett Makes History, Abbott Elementary Remains Top of the Class

On Tuesday, the 2023 Golden Globes went off without a hitch.
Airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, the 80th annual ceremony was hosted by a stylish Jerrod Carmichael, who didn’t shy away at dryly poking fun at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of inclusivity scandal (or Will Smith *nervous laugh*) all throughout the night—despite the awkward laughs, smiles, and stares from folks in the audience. (Seriously, it was almost like people were afraid to laugh, which, I guess, but also—y’all are there so why be stiff?)
Speaking of audience, the scandal didn’t seem to be enough to keep heavy-weight stars from showing up and enjoying the festivities, though. Folks like Angela Bassett and hubby Courtney B. Vance, Viola Davis and hubby Julius Tennon, Ryan Coogler and wife Zinzi Evans, Letitia Wright, Donald Glover, Quinta Brunson, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Porter, Niecy “Snatched Waist” Nash-Betts and her wife Jessica, Regina Hall, Colman Domingo, Jay Ellis, Jeremy Pope, Nicole Byer, Eddie Murphy, RIHANNA (!!!) and A$AP Rocky, and more were all in attendance.
But you didn’t come here to read about who all was sipping champagne for the three-hour ceremony, you came for the Blackity-black WINNERS. And here they are, in no particular order:
- Tyler James Williams, Best Supporting Actor Television Series, Abbott Elementary (This win marked his very first Globe win).
- Quinta Brunson, Best Actress in a Musical/Comedy Series, Abbott Elementary (This also marked her very first Globe win).
- Abbott Elementary, Best Musical/Comedy Series
- Angela Bassett, Best Supporting Actress Motion Picture, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (This win cemented Bassett’s spot in history as the first actor to win a Globe for their role in a Marvel film. It also marked nearly 30 years since her first Golden Globe win in 1994 for What’s Love Got to Do With It).
- Zendaya, Best Television Actress-Drama Series, Euphoria
- Eddie Murphy, who took home the prestigious Cecille B. deMille Award, which is given to artists who have made “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.” He now joins the ranks of previous remarkable recipients such as Sidney Poitier, Oprah Winfrey, Morgan Freeman and Denzel Washington.
To view the complete list of winners, visit goldenglobes.com.