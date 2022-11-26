We may earn a commission from links on this page.

It is with heavy hearts that we report the passing of the legendary singer and actress Irene Cara. Best known for singing the title tracks to eighties pop culture classics “Fame” and Flashdance,” the star reportedly died in her home this week. Cara’s publicist, Judith A. Moose confirmed the news via her Twitter account early Saturday morning. Cara began her rise to fame appearing in the 1970’s children series, “The Electric Company.”

“It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” Moose wrote. “The Academy Award-winning actress, singer, songwriter and producer passed away in her Florida home.”

“Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief,” Moose added. “She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films.”

Advertisement

Cara’s breakthrough role of course was as Coco Hernandez in the 1980 box office hit, “Fame,” a film about a performing arts high school in New York City. The title song earned her a Golden Globe nomination and two Grammys.



For “Flashdance’s” “What a Feeling,” a song which Cara co-wrote and performed, the pop star received an Oscar for Best Original Song, and a Grammy for Best Pop Performance, Female.



Other musical hits included “Why Me” and “Breakdance.” She also acted in “City Heat” a film featuring Burt Reynolds and Clint Eastwood, and “D.C. Cab” with Mr. T and “Certain Fury” with Tatum O’Neal.

The cause of death is currently unknown, and will be released as more information becomes available. Cara was 63.

