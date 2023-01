With news that 50 Cent plans to make a series based on the 2002 film 8 Mile, we take a look back at some of the best movies with hip-hop storylines.



While movies such as Paid in Full, Belly, Friday, New Jack City, Menace II Society, and Boyz n the Hood include some of hip-hop’s greatest MCs and inspire songs from artists, they aren’t exactly about the genre.

The Root takes a look back at the films where hip-hop is either the main storyline or a driving force in it.