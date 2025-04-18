Hidden Symbolism in Ryan Coogler’s Masterpiece Sinners
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Black America Reacts To Ryan Coogler's Film 'Sinners'

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
Movies

Black America Reacts To Ryan Coogler's Film 'Sinners'

The Ryan Coogler-directed horror film starring Michael B. Jordan has everyone from Spike Lee to LeBron James hyped after watching!

By
Shanelle Genai
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Black America Reacts To Ryan Coogler&#39;s Film &#39;Sinners&#39;
Screenshot: YouTube/Warner Bros

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan have reunited once again, and the internet can’t get enough! Their newest project, “Sinners,” is a genre-fluid horror-thriller that blends together themes of religion, freedom, music, mysticism, and vampires— but with that unmistakable Coogler-edge.

Advertisement

In the film, Jordan stars as identical twin brothers who returns home in the South to start a new business. But their hopes at making it big in the small town gets derailed when evil forces drop in and threaten to ruin their dreams and the dreams for the community. It’s a true experience of a film from start to finish and early chatter from folks online are already heralding it as both Coogler and Jordan’s best work to date.

In fact, the movie has taken over so much that famous folks like Snoop Dogg and Gabrielle Union can’t help but add their two cents. So in honor of the movie and all the discourse taking place, we’ve rounded up some of the best, funniest, and most fired-up reactions to “Sinners” that perfectly capture the moment—and the budding movement— it’s sparking.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 16

Spike Lee

Spike Lee

Advertisement

As one of the first people to see the film, legendary director Spike Lee gave a massive cosign to Coogler’s latest project. He described it in an Instagram post as “the greatest experience of watching a film in years.”

“His Magnificent Artistry As A Storyteller Iz On A Annudder” Level. And Y’now Brother MICHAEL B. JORDAN Did His ‘THANG,THANG’ ,Da Performances, Cinematography,Production Design,Costume Design,Original Score,Songs,Visual Effects Are DOPE And What Else Ya Want?” Lee wrote in part.

He later added that Coogler “tapped into our ancestors” with this project. Talk about an accolade!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 16

LeBron James

LeBron James

Advertisement

NBA superstar LeBron James and his wife Savannah were also among some the first people to watch “Sinners” before its opening weekend.

In a post to Instagram and X, James wrote:

My brothers Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan did it again!!! ABSOLUTE INCREDIBLE FILM! Ryan, Thank you for allowing My Queen, I, family and friends to screen it. 10/10 movie! Make sure y’all go check out “SINNERS” tomorrow! It’s a MUST SEE!!!!!!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 16

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg

Advertisement

You know a movie is cool when Snoop Dogg enters the chat about it. And that’s exactly what he did when he made a video response to the film on Instagram.

“My God, movie of the f*cking year. Ryan Coogler, great director. Great storyline, it’s a must-see,” he said.

He later added, “This sh*t is f*cking phenomenal, so says Snoop Dogg! Oh yeah, that muhf*cka is smokin’ hot.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 16

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union

Advertisement

While Gabrielle Union may not have seen “Sinners” yet, she didn’t hesitate to join the conversations about it online. But she did so in a hilarious way by jumping onto a TikTok trend with the caption: “when he watches Sinners without you.”

Uh-oh, D. Wade, please tell us you didn’t pull this move on Gab! You might have to pay for your sins after all.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 16

Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony

Advertisement

In the latest episode of Carmelo Anthony’s “7pm In Brooklyn” podcast, he and cohost Kazeem Famuyide sat down with Spike Lee to discuss “Sinners.” The hosts likened the successful cinematic partnership between Coogler and Jordan to that of Lee and Denzel Washington back in the day.

They also described the movie as a completely different genre outside of horror and commended Coogler for artistically tying in our history and spirit in the film.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 16

“‘Sinners’ Is a Love Letter to Black Culture...”

“‘Sinners’ Is a Love Letter to Black Culture...”

Advertisement

In a post to X, one user wrote:

#SINNERS is a love letter to African American culture while also being a thrilling journey of minority joy and destruction. Will 10000% say this is a movie meant to be seen in the best quality, since it’s so dark. But very very very worth the night out!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 16

“Sinners” on Easter Weekend? Glory to God!

“Sinners” on Easter Weekend? Glory to God!

Advertisement

In another post to X, one user noted the irony of a movie called “Sinners” coming out on Easter/Passover weekend, often referred to as Resurrection Sunday, and joked:

“Sinners coming out Easter weekend because while WE WERE YET SINNERS Jesus died for US!!! GLORAYYYYY.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 16

“Sinners” is Michael B. Jordan’s Best Acting

“Sinners” is Michael B. Jordan’s Best Acting

Advertisement

One other user on X expressed that the film will be their top film of the year and said that this was Jordan’s best role. They also complimented the musical components.

“Sinners is probably going to be my movie of the year. Best acting from MBJ since Fruitvale Station,” they wrote. The entire cast was in the bag! Ludwig Göransson & Coogler always make the best movie scores 9/10.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 16

“Sinners” Is A Lot, But In the Best Way

“Sinners” Is A Lot, But In the Best Way

Advertisement

TikTok user Samantha Sophia brought her followers in on her journey of going to see the film with her husband. And while it took a while for them to get seated, it’s clear from her reaction afterwards that the film was worth the trek.

“It was a lot, it was a lot. The cinematography, the music, the acting, the casting, the writing, the history, the nuance, the relevancy to right now,” she said in part.

She later added that she would watch the movie without sound because it was just that good and moving.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 16

“‘Sinners” is a Predestined Win...”

“‘Sinners” is a Predestined Win...”

Advertisement

As for TikTok user The Joker, she took pride in the fact that after 45 reviews, “Sinners” still held a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. She went on to say that while people may have been skeptical about a vampire period piece with Black people in the racist South and Michael B. Jordan playing two roles— the movie is a massive success.

“Kendrick Lamar brought out the lyricism for n*ggas in California last year. And now Ryan Coogler is bringing out the filmography for n*ggas in California. This is a predestined win,” she said.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 16

“Sinners” Makes You Fall In Love With Movies Again

“Sinners” Makes You Fall In Love With Movies Again

Advertisement

In another post to X, one user said “Sinners” had the potential to remind people of why they fell in love with movies in the first place. They also noted how rare it is for something so new and refreshing like this to get the amount of resources behind it to have it created to its fullest potential.

“SINNERS is so damn good it’s got the power to make you fall in love with movies again. Epic, sexy, soulful, cool as hell vampire picture that keeps getting better. Very rare for a true visionary to get the kind of money needed to paint an original horror masterpiece like this,” they wrote.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 16

“Sinners” Is Scary, But Still OK for Non-Horror Fans

“Sinners” Is Scary, But Still OK for Non-Horror Fans

Advertisement

For TikTok user Erica, who’s not a fan of scary movies, she gave her followers a good rundown on whether or not the spooks in “Sinners” was worth trudging through. The short answer was yes because Coogler doesn’t go for cheap scares and actually spends his time building the story and the tension.

And it’s for that reason that she feels people ought to give it a watch even if it puts them outside of their comfort zone because it’s done very well.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 16

Slight “Sinners” Explainer About the Vampires

Slight “Sinners” Explainer About the Vampires

Advertisement

Author’s note: If you’re anything like me and decided to give “Sinners” a chance based off Coogler and Jordan’s track record— knowing full well horror films aren’t your jam and you don’t know the first thing about vampires— then this reaction is for you, too.

TikTok user Screened & Scored gave a glowing review of the film and helped break down the significance of one of the major plot points in the film when it comes to vampires and how they cause havoc.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 16

“Sinners” Is Proof That Ryan Coogler Is a Generational Director

“Sinners” Is Proof That Ryan Coogler Is a Generational Director

Advertisement

In a lengthy post to X, one user praised Coogler as a generational director that’s finally bringing the one thing the industry seems to be severely lacking in: originality.

“Don’t complain to me about the state of Hollywood, don’t lecture me about recycled IP, and don’t f*cking talk to me about the future of show business if you aren’t seeing Sinners in theaters, god damn it. Sinners is further proof that Ryan Coogler is a generational director,” they said.

They continued in part:

Like so many people my age, I’ve wondered for years who will be the directors that I grow old with- who will be the directors that I spend 40 years visiting at the theater & who speak uniquely to my generation. After seeing Sinners, I think it’s safe to say one of those directors is so clearly Ryan Coogler. Coogler is 38 years old. He now represents a new era- a new time- in Cinema. And with Sinners, Coogler gives my generation something we desperately need: originality.

Advertisement

16 / 16