We did it, Joe. We made it through another grueling year of a global pandemic (and white supremacy, and celebrity shenanigans, and all manner of political nonsense)...and all we got were these matching sweatsuits. So with a new year swiftly approaching, it’s understandable if you’re looking to hit “refresh” on this overcrowded browser called life, in hopes that some new year’s resolutions will usher in some overdue and (much-needed) new energy.



That said, as we all know all too well by now, life doesn’t care about our best-laid plans. In one way or another, we’ve all experienced dramatic changes to life as we knew it pre-2020—and even in a best-case scenario, it’s time to accept that some things will never be same. So why keep making the same old resolutions?

Our friend and bestselling author J. Elle already made her case for simply resolving to be the real you this new year, but we understand if the real you might also want to make some real changes in the coming year. With that in mind, consider this your non-traditional guide to making resolutions that actually feel manageable—and are guaranteed to make you feel good, too.