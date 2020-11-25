What the Root Crew Is Cooking (and Not Cooking) for the Craziest Thanksgiving Ever

Photo : Alexander Raths ( Shutterstock )

Last year I spent Thanksgiving with—wait for it—17 people crammed into a two-bedroom, one-bathroom Jersey City apartment where the festivities spanned over the course of two days with enough food for each person to take home a to-go plate and still leave the host enough to last through the next week.

This year, my Thanksgiving celebrations will take place in my studio apartment with my partner and our cat.

With most of us still in lockdown as the COVID-19 rates spike, we have come to the unfortunate realization that the 2020 holidays will be on-brand with the rest of the year.

Then again, if you’re into the idea of not dealing with your family asking you questions about God knows what, maybe they won’t.

If you’re like me and cooking and eating have been therapeutic since the beginning of lockdown, you’re probably wondering how to pull off making a comforting Thanksgiving meal for one or two without it being downright depressing.

We’ll all most likely be eating trays of mac and cheese and a pot of collards until Christmas when we have to do this solo-celebrating all over again. For those of us out here trying to figure it out, here are a few small group meals, drinks and sides The Root crew will be making this holiday weekend.