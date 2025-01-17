More Kids of Rap Legends With Their Own Careers

The legendary rappers who helped grow the genre are now at the age where they have grown children who are trying to cement their own legacies.

We’ve often watched these children grow up and wondered what will they do with their lives. Some of their children have followed in their parent’s footsteps and pursued music careers. Others have picked a quieter lifestyle outside of the spotlight or found careers that have nothing to do with the entertainment industry.

With that in mind, let’s see what the children of some of the biggest legends in hip-hop are doing now.