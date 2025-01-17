Nat Geo's Jeff Jenkins On Facing Greatest Fears, Building A Plus Size Community & More
More Kids of Rap Legends With Their Own Careers

Extra
Music

The kids of Ice Cube, Rev Run, and The Notorious B.I.G. have promising careers of their own.

Noah A. McGee
Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for SCAD // Roy Rochlin // Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

The legendary rappers who helped grow the genre are now at the age where they have grown children who are trying to cement their own legacies.

We’ve often watched these children grow up and wondered what will they do with their lives. Some of their children have followed in their parent’s footsteps and pursued music careers. Others have picked a quieter lifestyle outside of the spotlight or found careers that have nothing to do with the entertainment industry.

With that in mind, let’s see what the children of some of the biggest legends in hip-hop are doing now.

Diggy Simmons

Diggy Simmons

Photo: Mike Taing/Freeform (Getty Images)

The fourth oldest child of Run DMC legend Rev Run has had a successful career. Initially breaking into the industry as a rapper, Diggy had a few hits that were loved by his fans. Since then, he’s matured into a solid actor and was a regular on the popular TV show “Grown-ish” for multiple seasons.

O’Shea Jackson Jr.

O’Shea Jackson Jr.

Photo: Chad Salvador/Variety (Getty Images)

Ice Cube’s oldest became a household name when he played his father in the 2015 film “Straight Outta Compton.” Since then, he’s appeared in several other films including “Den of Thieves,” “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” and “Cocaine Bear.”

T’yanna Wallace

T’yanna Wallace

Photo: Arturo Holmes (Getty Images)

Unlike others on this list, the children of The Notorious B.I.G. aren’t in the limelight. The legendary New York rapper had his first child, T’yanna, with his high school sweetheart Jan Jackson. He’s named her in several of his songs during his career, most notably, “Juicy.” Currently, she’s a businesswoman who is the owner and CEO of Notorious Clothing.

CJ Wallace

CJ Wallace

Photo: Marc Piasecki (Getty Images)

Biggie’s second child was with R&B singer Faith Evans. He played the role of a young Biggie in the 2009 biopic, “Notorious” and has since been an entrepreneur who has started multiple businesses to varying degrees of success.

Romeo Miller

Romeo Miller

Photo: Paul Archuleta (Getty Images)

Master P’s son, Romeo Miller, took after his father and also became a rapper releasing multiple studio albums. He was a successful athlete, making the basketball team at the University of Southern California.

Destiny Jones

Destiny Jones

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

Nas’ daughter Destiny Jones is not as popular as other people on this list but has been able to thrive. She’s currently running her own cosmetics company Matic Cosmetics, which is named after her father’s debut studio album, “Illmatic.”

King Harris

King Harris

Photo: Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

Nearly all of T.I.’s kids have taken after their father and pursued a music career. T.I.’s first child with Tiny is a rapper who just recently welcomed his first child into the world.

Domani Harris

Domani Harris

Photo: Greg Doherty/Getty Images for BET (Getty Images)

T.I.’s second son with his ex Lashon Dixon is also a rapper but does it in a style that exact opposite of his father and siblings. He’s more into the boom-bap side of rap and spits like he’s ready for poetry.

Zonnique Jailee Pullins

Zonnique Jailee Pullins

Photo: Jeremychanphotography (Getty Images)

Although she is not T.I.’s biological daughter, Zonnique Jailee Pullins treats the Atlanta rapper like her father. She was once a member of the teen pop group OMG Girlz.

Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith

Photo: Andrew Toth/WireImage (Getty Images)

Even though he may have the most famous parents of anyone on this list, Jaden has been able to carve out his own niche fanbase that enjoys his unique and experimental style of music.

Willow Smith

Willow Smith

Photo: River Callaway/WWD (Getty Images)

Like her brother, Willow has been able to carve out her own spot in the entertainment world and is a long way from making music about “whipping her hair back and forth.”

Blue Ivy Carter

Blue Ivy Carter

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

At only 13 years old, Jay-Z’s oldest child has accomplished more than most people could hope to achieve in their entire lives. Who knows what Blue Ivy will do in the years to come?

Chris Rivers

Chris Rivers

Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage (Getty Images)

If you haven’t heard of Chris Rivers, you need to do your research. Big Pun’s son has a god-given ability to rap his ass off just like his father, he just hasn’t been able to display to a large mainstream audience yet.

Reginae Carter

Reginae Carter

Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET (Getty Images)

Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter has plenty of things going for her. But recently, she’s pursued a career in acting and starred in the Peacock TV action thriller, “Nothing Even Matters.”

Cory Gunz

Cory Gunz

Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage (Getty Images)

Son of 90s rapper Peter Gunz, Cory Gunz has the skill and talent of many top-tier MCs, just not the popularity. He is most known for his feature on Lil Wayne’s 2010 track, “6 Foot 7 Foot.”

Cordell Broadus

Cordell Broadus

Photo: Franck FIFE / AFP (Getty Images)

Snoop Dogg’s son once had a promising career as an athlete, playing football at UCLA. However, he quit the team before the season even started. He’s now following in his father’s footsteps, rapping under the name Kalvin Love.

Jaewon Phillips

Jaewon Phillips

Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage (Getty Images)

The son of Jadakiss, Jaewon is a rapper, producer, and entrepreneur. In 2022, along with his father, he opened Kiss Café. 50 Cent recently invested in the business last month.

Laila!

Laila!

Laila, the daughter of Yasiin Bey, has taken after her father and followed her passion for creating music. Gaining popularity on TikTok for her viral hits, “Like That!” and “Not My Problem,” Laila! released an excellent debut album with “Gap Year!” in 2024.

Barsun Jones

Barsun Jones

Photo: Robin L Marshall (Getty Images)

Just by looking at Jones, can you guess who his father is? Young Dirty Bastard is the oldest child of the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard, who died in 2004. Like his father, he is also a rapper but has been unable to reach mainstream success.

