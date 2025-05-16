Viral 'Gingers are Black' Trend Exposes White-on-White Racism, Megyn Kelly Goes on Full Karen Rant About Met Gala, White Woman Messes Around and Finds Out Complaining About Black 'Fatigue,' Pope Leo XIV's 'Black Roots' Revealed and Other Cultural Stories From the Week

2 / 12
Tiktok’s Viral ‘Gingers Are Black’ Trend Exposes White-on White-Racism, But Created a Sweet Kinship Between Black Folks and White Red heads
TikTok has a way of bringing people together in the most unexpected—and entertaining—ways. But nothing could pull at your heartstrings more than the charming—and bizarre—online discourse dubbed “Gingers Are Blacks.” We’ll explain how one video turned into honest, feel-good conversations and internet unity between white redheads and Blacks. - B.Kadijat Towolawi Read More
3 / 12
Megyn Kelly Goes Full Karen in a Rant About the Blackity-Black 2025 Met Gala, and Social Media Claps Back Hard
If you keep up with The Root, you know we were all over the 2025 Met Gala, covering every angle of this year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” But not everyone shared our enthusiasm, including media personality Megyn Kelly. - Angela Johnson Read More
4 / 12
If someone asked you to define the term “Black fatigue,” you might call it a general weariness Black people feel while living in a world where systemic racism impacts their access to everything from quality healthcare to education. But some on social media are turning the term on its head after a white woman used it to describe her weariness with all things she calls “ghetto.” - Angela Johnson Read More
5 / 12
Black Texas Doctor Is Accused of Shoplifting, but What Really Happened Is Caught in Spicy Video Footage
A department store chain has issued a formal apology to a Black North Texas woman after her annual shopping trip took an infuriating turn. But now, she says her reputation is at risk. - Phenix S Halley Read More
While the rest of the world has been losing its mind over the news that the Catholic Church just elected its first American-born pope in Pope Leo XIV, at The Root, we’re more interested in the news that the first American-born pope has Black roots. - Angela Johnson Read More
No one could have expected one video to cultivate a beautiful, cultural moment with Black people responding to TikTok’s viral “Gingers Are Black” discourse. A wave of “thank you” continues to pour in from white redheads to the Black community, as gingers express their deep appreciation. - B.Kadijat Towolawi Read More
8 / 12
Crowdfunding Site Catches Heat for ‘Playground Karen’s’ Fundraiser— And the CFO Shares Why He Supports Her Cashing In
The controversy surrounding a white mother who called a Black child the N-word during an incident at a Minnesota playground is heating up as fundraising for the woman – who admitted to using the term on camera – approaches one million dollars. Now, as people continue to debate whether or not it’s ever OK to give money to someone for being unapologetically racist, the co-founder of the site that hosts her donation page is weighing in. - Angela Johnson Read More
When news broke that Pope Leo XIV had Black and Creole ancestry, the internet practically collapsed. How could this white man be so deeply woven into the American south? But Black folks know the history of “white passing” is more common than you think. - Phenix S Halley Read More
If you spend any time scrolling on TikTok, you’ve likely come across videos of a four-year-old Black girl line dancing to “Boots on the Ground” without missing a beat. The young girl, who is known online as Miss Shirley, has garnered a massive following of fans who love her moves and the facial expressions she serves along with them. - Angela Johnson Read More
Spend a little time in New York City’s Times Square and you never know who or what you may see. They don’t call it the crossroads of the world for nothing. But lately, people have been looking past the furry costume characters and the Naked Cowboy to focus on a 12-foot statue of a Black woman created by artist Thomas J. Price as part of a series called “Grounded in the Stars.” - Angela Johnson Read More