Black Folk's Reaction to White Red Head's Pain On Tiktok Is Beautiful and Going Viral

No one could have expected one video to cultivate a beautiful, cultural moment with Black people responding to TikTok’s viral “Gingers Are Black” discourse. A wave of “thank you” continues to pour in from white redheads to the Black community, as gingers express their deep appreciation.

Meanwhile, Black creators are basking in the moment as timelines become filled with emotional and humorous content, welcoming gingers to the cookout.

Previously shared on The Root, the hilarious trending Tiktok topic sent the platform spiraling when a Black creator posted a video stating that all white redheads were Black. The video opened tidal waves of emotional and engaging content, inspiring “gingers” to tell their stories of being “othered” within their white community.

In typical fashion, Black folks turned an eyebrow-raising moment into comedy, similar to this viral clip of singer Eric Benet, who welcomed gingers to the Black community in his best Southern accent. “We would like to enthusiastically say welcome to all my ginger brothers and sisters out there. Welcome to the Black community.” Then he added, “All my cayenne cousins, cinnamon sisters, and my burgundy brothers, you are welcome with open arms into the Black community.”

In another instance, a Black man and a white redhead recreated the iconic intro to the hit show “The Wayans Brothers” as a hilarious sign of brotherhood and acceptance.

One Black creator pointed to television shows to prove white redheads have always belonged on “this side. “Baby, black people and gingers go together like peanut butter and jelly,” she said, giggling. She went on to highlight how some of our favorite TV characters are often paired with a redhead to play a best friend, suggesting that the connection was hiding in plain sight, just waiting to be acknowledged.

But one creator’s comment said it all. “The fact we told Gingas they were Black and they had the most beautiful reaction to it,” she posted. “We made the right choice, y’all. They made me cry and laugh in 48 hours.’’