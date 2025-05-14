White Woman Goes Viral Complaining About Having 'Fatigue' For Black Folks, Messes Around and Finds Out

If someone asked you to define the term “Black fatigue,” you might call it a general weariness Black people feel while living in a world where systemic racism impacts their access to everything from quality healthcare to education. But some on social media are turning the term on its head after a white woman used it to describe her weariness with all things she calls “ghetto.”

“Black fatigue is real. I think society as a whole is there. We are just so unbelievably fed up with the ghetto ratchet behavior,” the woman says. “The entitlement, the victimhood.”

The woman’s now-deleted TikTok clip has started a viral debate with folks weighing in on whether they think she’s making a valid argument, including TikTok user Marisa Z, who says a white woman talking about entitlement should look in the mirror before she starts complaining.

“You talk about entitlement, but ya’ll out here upset, downright upset, making laws to prevent people that are not your color from doing anything – from achieving things, from voting. That absolutely sounds like entitlement to me,” she said. “Ya’ll believe that ya’ll deserve everything, just because you are unmelanated.”

Others in her comments agreed and are annoyed that white people have chosen another term to latch on to and make it mean something that suits them.

“Don’t let them change “black fatigue” the same way they changed DEI and Woke. She misused tf out that,” wrote someone in the comments.

But one commenter believes that as this clip makes its way across the internet, the woman is about to regret her ridiculous rant.

“It’s accountability fatigue and she’s about to have it big time given that people are calling her out,” they wrote.

This white woman may have started the conversation, but she isn’t the only one who says they’re dealing with Black fatigue. A quick search of the term will reveal Black people on social media who have come out in defense of her definition while adding their two cents to her argument.

TikToker King Millennial Entertainment says he’s tired of what he calls “highly emotional, high sensitive” Black folks who are “never satisfied” and “always claim to be the victim,” which is why he chose to relocate his family to the suburbs.

“News flash, white people don’t want to live around ratchet Black people, and Black people don’t want to live around ratchet Black people,” he said. “I mean, it’s nothing like going to a Walmart on a Sunday morning and then you see the bonnet crew walk in. Loud, obnoxious, the kids are everywhere in every aisle unattended.”

But one commenter says the behavior he’s describing can be found in any community.

“It’s black people, white people, hispanic people. it’s not just a race thing, it’s a socioeconomic/low class thing. And yes, we are so freakin tired of these ratchet, entitled, obnoxious people,” wrote someone.

For TikToker Chantee Creates, the only thing that annoys her more than white folks talking about their version of Black fatigue is Black folks trying to make it make sense, especially since real tried and true racists aren’t rocking with them (see our story on Black MAGA faithful who Trump left in the dust after his election).

“The Black people getting on and co-signing the Black fatigue to make white people feel better, could not be me,” she said. “Imagine, agreeing with white people when they aren’t even picking you. Super weird.”