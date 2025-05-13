Megyn Kelly Goes Full Karen in a Rant About the Blackity-Black 2025 Met Gala, and Social Media Claps Back Hard

If you keep up with The Root, you know we were all over the 2025 Met Gala, covering every angle of this year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” But not everyone shared our enthusiasm, including media personality Megyn Kelly.

Here's 100 years of the Best Black Dandyism Heading Into Met Gala 2025 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Here's 100 years of the Best Black Dandyism Heading Into Met Gala 2025

Here's 100 years of the Best Black Dandyism Heading Into Met Gala 2025 CC Share Subtitles Off

English Here's 100 years of the Best Black Dandyism Heading Into Met Gala 2025

The former Fox News host did not hold back on her criticism of one of fashion’s biggest nights, calling the event “Black Lives Matter at The Met” on her Sirius XM podcast, “The Megyn Kelly Show.” Kelly unleashed her gripes about the theme celebrating Black style, calling it “leftist, academic gobbledygook” and arguing that organizers gave a high-brow explanation of the event in “an attempt to make liberals sound smarter and feel superior.”

Advertisement

“It was a parade of Black Americans, leftists in their dandy style, which near as I can figure appears to mean over the top black and white with weird shapes and vaginas showing,” she said.

Advertisement

She also had a problem with how celebrities interpreted the theme. During her show, Kelly took plenty of shots at celebrities’ looks, including actress Halle Berry,.who she thought showed a little too much skin.

Advertisement

“Apparently she thought the diaspora meant the labia, which she all but showed,” she said.

Kelly also hit “The View” cohost Whoopi Goldberg with an especially low blow, saying she “never misses a chance to dress like a man.”

Megyn Kelly Declares “The Met Gala is Dead” and Calls Out Obscene Nudity and “Rosa Parks on Crotch”

But not all of Kelly’s viewers were buying what she was selling. Her mocking tone and evil laugh made some who watched her rant believe her complaining was a symptom of a severe case of FOMO.

Advertisement

“Awe someone didn’t have an invite,” wrote one commenter.

Others weren’t falling for Kelly’s claim that the whole thing was over their heads, arguing that even if they didn’t know a single thing about Black style or dandyism before the event, they could easily educate themselves with a quick Google search.

Advertisement

“It literally took me 2 minutes to Google the history of dandyism. I didn’t need to go to Harvard. Is this really what journalism has been reduced to?” wrote someone else.

One commenter couldn’t understand why Kelly would waste so much time and energy to attack one group of people.

Advertisement

“I could never be this bothered by a group of people lol,” they wrote.