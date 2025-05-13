Tiktok's 'Gingers Are Black' Trend Exposes White-on White-Racism and Created A Beautiful Kinship Between Black Folks and White Red heads

TikTok has a way of bringing people together in the most unexpected—and entertaining—ways. But nothing could pull at your heartstrings more than the charming—and bizarre—online discourse dubbed “Gingers Are Blacks.” We’ll explain how one video turned into honest, feel-good conversations and internet unity between white redheads and Blacks.

Since the trend took off just a few days ago, dozens — maybe even hundreds — of white redheads have shared testimonies of waking up to massive amounts of new followers and heartfelt messages from Black users extending their love and support. While redheads are soaking up the attention, others are opening up about their pain from childhood bullying, isolation, and mockery of their hair and pale skin from their white peers. It has all of us in tears.

Black people had no idea that white redhead faced discrimination within their own community. “The girl who said that all redheads are black literally has us all of on here crying,” as this creator states in disbelief. She went on to describe how redheads are feeling celebrated and seen. Even reflecting that celebrities such as Lindsey Lohan were ostracized from other celebrities such as Paris Hilton and others made her feel like a terrible person because she is a redhead.

A quick search of this trendy topic reveals a flood of emotional videos from white redheads creators, overwhelmed by unexpected support. “I saw one of the most beautiful videos ever; it was about me,” one TikTok creator tearfully shares. “I’ve had a lot of pain in my life. A lot. And I’m not able to talk about it. I woke up going viral…getting thousands of followers, support, love comments, DMs, feeling truly wanted, and now it’s time to talk about my story.” He tearfully describes how four black men shaped his life over the past 26 years and plans to tell more.

Another TikTok creator reflected on the viral trend as a humbling experience. “Waking up and getting on this app and seeing this viral trend, this viral conversation about gingers,” she said, “has just somehow healed a little piece of my soul today. I don’t know how to explain it.” Growing up in a conservative community, she always felt a deep connection with the African American community while facing the hatred and harassment from other white people. With emotion in her voice, she closed her video with a heartfelt message: “Thank you to the black community —- specifically to black women —- thank you.”

We can not even begin to explain how many tear-jerking confessions that have taken over our TikTok timeline.

The viral “Gingers Are Black” conversation has caused shockwaves with a surprising new narrative: some white redheads, or “gingers,” see themselves as the “Black people of the white race.” A TikTok creator shared parallels between redheads and Blacks. “In the same way, certain types of white people have to let you know that they have black friends, they interacted with a black person before,” she explains, “they do the same thing; they have to tell me that their cousin three times removed was a redhead.” She highlighted other similarities, including unsolicited hair touching, being fetishized, and the portrayal of redheads and fair-skinned people as interchangeable in media.

How the Ginger is Black Trend started:

In a viral video generating over 58.4 M views, TikTok creator Deiaratherootworker, claimed that all white redheads or “gingers” are basically black people, opening a floodgate for waves of conversations for white people to create a safe space to tell their own story.

Sounds wild, right? Well, creators have came forward providing scientific explanations about the connection. “Red hair comes from a mutation in the MC-1R gene, the gene that also plays a major role in the melanin production,” as the creator explains. “And melanin, that’s not just skin pigment. It’s a biological powerhouse, found in the eyes, the hair, even the nervous system. And it roots back to Africa.” He furthers explains how anthropologist have found traced of these genes in the northern African country of Morocco.

The shockwaves continues as creators join the the conversation by exposing surprising truths that the white experience for “gingers” is as challenging as it is for black people. One TikTok creator posted, “I can’t begin to tell you how stupid life is for no reason sometimes for redheads,” he describes his personal experience as a redhead. He explains that as many will “question” their existence, even going as far as fetishizing “gingers” by touching their hair and body.

Countless stories were shared on TikTok of creators experiencing bias stemming from their youth of receiving mistreatment.

This creator shared that her mistreatment from her grandparents compared to her sister because of her red hair. “My older sister was tan and skinny with brown hair, and she was really well behaved,” she explains, “and I was this chunky ginger baby who cried a lot and I always wondered if maybe the contrast between us was just too much for them because they adored my sister and never liked me.” Desperate to win their affection, she admitted she will go to extreme measures just to be noticed.

From educational bias to bullying, redheads on TikTok discussed how they faced traumatic, life-shaping experiences that left them feeling exiled from their group.

Comments from Black supporters flooded under these posts. One person commented, “We rocking with you cause you rocking with us.” Another commenter said “I never thought I’d hear a white person say they wish they were black. Wow! This is powerfully beautiful.”