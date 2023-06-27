TV’s Best Binge: The Hidden Gems of Paramount+

TV’s Best Binge: The Hidden Gems of Paramount+

Popular series like Being Mary Jane; Everybody Hates Chris; and Key & Peele are some of the surprises you can find on Paramount+.

Stephanie Holland
Image for article titled TV’s Best Binge: The Hidden Gems of Paramount+
Photo: BET

Compared to the competition, Paramount+ doesn’t get a ton of attention. Yes, it has major franchises like Star Trek; Mission: Impossible; Transformers; and Indiana Jones, but it also has a large library of Black content because Paramount Global currently owns BET. There’s no telling what the status of these titles will be once the sale of BET Networks becomes final, but until that happens, we’ve discovered some hidden gems for you to check out. Note: These titles are all available with the Essential plan, which is $4.99 a month.

Everybody Hates Chris

Everybody Hates Chris

Everybody Hates Chris - Rochelle gets Crazy

If you only know Tyler James Williams from Abbott Elementary, this is your chance to see him when he was learning the ropes from Tichina Arnold and Terry Crews.

Selma

Selma

Selma - Turnaround Tuesday

Ava DuVernay’s brilliant film is more relevant now than ever. You can’t pretend history didn’t happen when it’s available to stream in your home.

Being Mary Jane

Being Mary Jane

Image for article titled TV’s Best Binge: The Hidden Gems of Paramount+
Photo: BET

Most of us already knew Gabrielle Union was a special talent, but for the last few people who couldn’t see it, Being Mary Jane is where she truly became a star.

Hit the Floor

Light em' up

Light em’ up

If you’re looking for an unapologetically soapy drama that features hilariously over-the-top insults and fights, look no further than the ridiculously fun Hit the Floor.

Last Holiday

Last Holiday

The Last Holiday - Food Scene

Last Holiday is Queen Latifah’s best rom-com and it’s not even close. It’s set during Christmas, but you absolutely do not need to wait until December to watch it.

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop - Banana in the Tailpipe

This ‘80s classic is Eddie Murphy at his best. Some of the jokes haven’t aged well, but this is a fantastic showcase of the brilliant talent he would become.

Jericho

Jericho

Jericho - Hawkins Opens Becks Eyes

This short-lived CBS drama following a small town in Kansas after a nuclear attack on the U.S. is still captivating, but it feels a little too real nowadays. Maybe take notes while watching.

Kenan & Kel

Kenan & Kel

Who Loves Orange Soda?! Kel Mitchell Does! | Kenan & Kel | NickRewind

We will never be too old for Kenan & Kel’s shenanigans. You can also find their movie, Good Burger, on the platform.

Key & Peele

Key & Peele

Key & Peele - Obama’s Anger Translator - Victory

Sure, they’re award winners and big-time Hollywood stars now, but we will always remember Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key for their impression of President Barack Obama and his anger translator, Luther.

If Beale Street Could Talk

If Beale Street Could Talk

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018) - Fonny’s Old Friend (Extended Clip) [HD] | Spotlight

Nowadays people like to throw around the phrase “cinema.” However, look no further than If Beale Street Could Talk for the true definition. From top to bottom, it is a beautifully made piece of art, and should be seen by as many people as possible.

The New Edition Story

The New Edition Story

Go Back to the Night New Edition Completely Fell Apart | The New Edition Story

The group really gave their fans a love letter by allowing the miniseries to show the truth behind their many ups and downs. When they said warts and all, they meant every word. Plus, on streaming you can watch that “Can You Stand the Rain” scene as many times as you want.

Moesha

Moesha

Moesha - Frank vs Moesha

Sometimes you’re in the mood to go back and relive all the moments Frank was wrong and Moesha was right. He really was the worst.

Half & Half

Half & Half

Half and Half Mothers Day Episode Pt 2

Let’s be honest, the real stars of Half & Half are Telma Hopkins and Valarie Pettiford as Phyllis and Big Dee Dee. They steal every single scene they’re in.

Sister, Sister

Sister, Sister

Sister, Sister First Ever Scene | Tia Meets Tamera At The Mall

Sometimes you need a serious dose of ‘90s nostalgia and no one does that better than Tia and Tamera Mowry.

