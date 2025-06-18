Viewers Watched Social Media Influencer’s Chilling Last Moments on Live— Then Came the Unthinkable

Georgia authorities are currently investigating the death of a couple who were both found dead. Social media users believe what happened is quite clear. How? A concerning slew of videos from the husband and wife circulated social media and nearly captured the alleged crime.

Social media influencer Duchess Dior, legally named Zaria Khadejah Carr, and her husband, Shamarcus Jameal Carr, were both seen in a variety of Facebook live videos seemingly at odds the evening of June 14. In one video, Shamarcus is venting about a slew of things, including his wife testing positive for a STD and allegedly blaming it on him.

“You’re going to make me kill you,” said Shamarcus in one video.

After a while, it appears Zaria took the phone to tell her own truth, accusing her husband of cheating and disputing his claims. What was chilling was the abrupt ending to Zaria’s livestream.

“I got to die about that? If I tell my sh*t? I gotta die if I tell what happened?” she said toward Shamarcus as he yelled in the background to give him the phone. “That’s crazy y’all. I don’t really wanna die about it so y’all won’t know that tea right now. [Shamarcus] right here. He mad because he don’t like the truth coming out.”

A millisecond after her last sentence, Zaria, a mother of two, appeared to have been ambushed and the live quickly ended. Authorities with the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the couple’s Twin City home following the report of a domestic dispute, per WJCL. Upon arrival, officers found Zaria unconscious. She was later pronounced dead. Shamarcus was nowhere to be found, but investigators said they found him later in his wife’s car dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Wayne County.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into Zaria’s death while Wayne County authorities are investigating Shamarcus’ apparent suicide, per WFXG. Investigators haven’t come to a conclusion about what occurred but social media users call the incident a murder-suicide as a result of a miserable marriage.

"Two really mad people, irritating, annoying man! It was always going to end like this, too toxic," wrote one X user.

"This was just so crazy to watch smh…they went back and forth revealing how they cheated on each other, caught HSV and not knowing who gave it to who, bragging about DV, talking about their finances, etc. It was truly sad to watch but you could also tell how toxic they were and neither of them respected each other," wrote another.

"He kept telling her he was about to kill her more than once, you only have to tell me once," wrote another user. "I believe you 100%."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or the Twin City Police Department at 478-763-4140.