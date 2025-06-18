Black Big Box CEO Admits These Types of Jobs Are Safe From an AI Takeover

If you've watched movies like "I, Robot" or "The Matrix" series, you're probably already thinking about the impact artificial intelligence could have on our world and more specifically, your job. Statistics are already predicting major changes in the workplace.

But while companies may be turning to technology to do everything from bookkeeping to copywriting, one CEO is encouraging young people to consider jobs a robot could never do.

Speaking at Business Roundtable's CEO Workforce Forum in Washington, DC, Lowe's CEO Marvin Ellison suggested the next generation of workers consider opportunities in construction and the skilled trades because there will always be a demand for people with that specialized skill set, Business Insider reported.

"AI isn't going to fix a hole in your roof," he said. "It's not going to respond to an electrical issue in your home. It's not going to stop your water heater from leaking."

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 13: Lowe's CEO Marvin Ellison attends the 2024 Beloved Community Awards at Hyatt Regency Atlanta on January 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The stats support Ellison's argument. A report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated that there were close to 250,000 job openings in construction and over 350,000 in manufacturing in April 2025.

Many on social media agree with Ellison's advice. In a post, TikToker @awellmadewoman cited some of the benefits of vocational training, including costing less than college and providing students a direct path to the job market.

"Not all students thrive in a college setting, however, there's still an alternative," she said. "When you graduate, you not only have the certification, but you have the hands-on experience to immediately compete in the job market."

If you think jobs in construction and the skilled trades are just for men, think again. TikToker @specialkay1 (aka The Hard Hat Hottie) calls transitioning from a business administration major to pursuing a career in construction one of the best decisions she ever made in her life.

"It's really just a sense of accomplishment and pride, especially when it's something good that's going to impact the community very well," she said in a post. "You drive by every day and be like, 'Yeah, I did that.'"

