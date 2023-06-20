We all know the feeling of starting up a streaming app and endlessly scrolling through for that one title that will catch your attention. Here’s the thing: Those hidden treasures are there, you just have to dig a little past the home screen recommendations to find them. When we say hidden gems, that doesn’t mean you didn’t know about these projects. But, maybe you didn’t know they were on this particular streamer, or you haven’t watched them in a while. In the case of Prime Video, we found some really fun series and movies to enjoy. These are all available with a Prime membership, so there’s no extra subscription necessary.

