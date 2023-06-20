We all know the feeling of starting up a streaming app and endlessly scrolling through for that one title that will catch your attention. Here’s the thing: Those hidden treasures are there, you just have to dig a little past the home screen recommendations to find them. When we say hidden gems, that doesn’t mean you didn’t know about these projects. But, maybe you didn’t know they were on this particular streamer, or you haven’t watched them in a while. In the case of Prime Video, we found some really fun series and movies to enjoy. These are all available with a Prime membership, so there’s no extra subscription necessary.
We all know the feeling of starting up a streaming app and endlessly scrolling through for that one title that will catch your attention. Here’s the thing: Those hidden treasures are there, you just have to dig a little past the home screen recommendations to find them. When we say hidden gems, that doesn’t mean you didn’t know about these projects. But, maybe you didn’t know they were on this particular streamer, or you haven’t watched them in a while. In the case of Prime Video, we found some really fun series and movies to enjoy. These are all available with a Prime membership, so there’s no extra subscription necessary.
The Silent Twins
This 2022 film flew under the radar. It’s a gripping drama that stars Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance as twin sisters, June and Jennifer Gibbons. Misunderstood by society, their bond is questioned and put to the test when they are institutionalized.
Honk For Jesus, Save Your Soul
Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown are so much fun as they completely commit to the roles of a disgraced pastor and his supportive wife, desperately trying to make a comeback.
Two Can Play That Game
There was a time in the early 2000s when we got a whole genre of Black romantic comedies starring fan favorites. This one sets itself apart from the others with Vivica A. Fox’s hilarious fourth wall breaks summing up how predictable men can be.
One Night in Miami
Regina King’s brilliant film chronicles a meeting between Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke. The critically-acclaimed movie is not exactly hidden, but it’s always worth another viewing.
Creed Trilogy
If you want to follow Adonis Creed’s complete journey from troubled kid to champion boxer to devoted father and husband, you can catch all three films on the streaming service. Sounds like a fun Saturday binge.
Waiting to Exhale
If you need something to get the crowd going during girls’ night, look no further than Waiting to Exhale. Who doesn’t cheer when Bernadine burns John’s stuff?
Soul Men
Samuel L. Jackson and Bernie Mac are at the peak of their “grumpy old man” comedy skills as two former soul singers who reunite to honor an old friend. This is also Bernie Mac’s final on-screen appearance, which makes this film a little bittersweet.
Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper
You know you feel that TGIF nostalgia kick in when you hear the theme song.
Mary J. Blige: My Life
If you want to know the story behind Mary’s 1994 classic album, she reveals all the emotional tea on how My Life came together.
Sylvie’s Love
Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha lead a star-studded cast in this romantic drama set in the ‘60s. It chronicles star-crossed lovers who must balance love with their burgeoning careers.
New York Undercover
This ‘90s crime drama follows a secret undercover unit of the NYPD and was absolutely the coolest show on FOX. Also, I’m still devastated by that infamous explosion.
The Bernie Mac Show
This comedy was always underrated. It took the sensibilities of classic sitcoms and expertly combined it with Bernie Mac’s unique stand up style. The result was a timeless series.