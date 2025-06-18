Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

The Black Movies of 2025 Everyone Should Add to Their Must-Watch List 

Whether you're into vampire horror films or jam-packed action films, our fave Black stars have been bringing the cinematic heat all year. Let's take a look!

Believe it or not, 2025 is nearly halfway over. Though we’ve faced countless unprecedented events, we’ve gotten some reprieve thanks to a handful of amazing Black films that have graced our big and small screens. 

From action thrillers to rich dramas, Black filmmakers and stars have been serving heat, depth, and undeniable cultural impact. Whether it’s Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan in “Sinners”, or Viola Davis reminding the world how much of a badass she is in “G20,” this year’s slate is proof that Black storytelling is not just thriving— it’s dominating. That’s why we felt it fitting to round up a handful of the best ones so far to help keep your head afloat, reveling in the greatness our faves in Hollywood have to offer.

Whether you’re looking to catch up or need to find some Blackity-Black goodness to indulge in (perhaps for Juneteenth?), keep reading for our list of amazing films that have absolutely taken over our timelines and… the box office!

“Sinners”

Y’all already knew this was coming. “Sinners” has become this author’s entire personality ever since it dropped and loads of people on the internet feel the same way. It’s quite literally the best and most entertaining film thus far.

Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Miles Caton, Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo, Hailee Steinfield

Synopsis: Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

“Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning”

Starring: Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Angela Bassett, Tramell Tillmam, Greg Tarzan Davis

Synopsis: In “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,” Ethan Hunt faces his most personal and dangerous mission yet as a mysterious new enemy emerges from his past, threatening global stability.

“Black Bag”

Starring: Michael Fassbender, Rege-Jean Page, Naomie Harris, Cate Blanchett

Synopsis:  “Black Bag” is a gripping spy drama about legendary intelligence agents George Woodhouse and his beloved wife Kathryn. When she is suspected of betraying the nation, George faces the ultimate test– loyalty to his marriage or his country.

“Den of Thieves 2”

Starring: O’Shea Jackson Jr., Gerard Butler

Synopsis: Big Nick is back on the hunt in Europe and closing in on Donnie, who is embroiled in the treacherous world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia, as they plot a massive heist of the world’s largest diamond exchange. A flawless sequel to the original film from 2018.

“G20”

Starring: Viola Davis, Anthony Anderson, Antony Starr, Marsai Martin, Ramón Rodríguez

Synopsis: When the G20 summit comes under siege, U.S. President Danielle Sutton (Academy Award® winner Viola Davis) becomes the number one target. After evading capture by the attackers, she must outsmart the enemy to protect her family, defend her country and safeguard world leaders in this action-packed thrill ride.

“The Amateur”

Starring: Rami Malek, Laurence Fishburne

Synopsis: In “The Amateur,” Charlie Heller (Malek) is a brilliant, but deeply introverted decoder for the CIA working out of a basement office at headquarters in Langley whose life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a London terrorist attack. When his supervisors refuse to take action, he takes matters into his own hands, embarking on a dangerous trek across the globe to track down those responsible, his intelligence serving as the ultimate weapon for eluding his pursuers and achieving his revenge.

“Sly Lives (a.k.a. The Burden of Black Genius)”

Directed by: Questlove

Synopsis: “SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius)” examines the life and legacy of Sly & The Family Stone, the groundbreaking band led by the charismatic and enigmatic Sly Stone. The film captures the band’s rise, reign and subsequent fadeout while shedding light on the unseen burden that comes with success for Black artists in America.

“Captain America: Brave New World”

Starring: Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly

Synopsis: In “Captain America: Brave New World,” Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

“Shadow Force”

Starring: Kerry Washington, Omar Sy, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Synopsis: In “Shadow Force,” Kyrah (Washington) and Isaac (Sy) were once the leaders of a multi-national special forces group called Shadow Force. They broke the rules by falling in love, and in order to protect their son, they go underground. With a large bounty on their heads, and the vengeful Shadow Force hot on their trail, one family’s fight becomes all-out war. 

“Number One on the Call Sheet”

Featuring: Jamie Foxx, Halle Berry, Kevin Hart, Nia Long, Viola Davis, Will Smith

Synopsis: “Number One on the Call Sheet” takes us on an intimate journey with some of Hollywood’s most extraordinary leading Black men and women as they shine a light on the joys and challenges of being a Black actor, share breakthrough moments, discuss blueprints for success, and honor legends, while recognizing the next generation’s enormous potential.

“Night Call”

Starring: Jonathan Feltre, Romain Duris, Natacha Krief

Synopsis: One evening, Mady– a young student by day, locksmith by night– receives an emergency call from Claire to open a lock. But the door the young woman wants to open isn’t hers, and the bag she runs away with isn’t hers either. It belongs to Yannick, a vicious mobster who blames Mady and will stop at nothing to retrieve his stolen goods. Mady has only one night to prove his innocence and save his neck. What started out as an ordinary night shift turns into a brutal descent into violence.

More From The Root