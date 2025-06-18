This Is How Gary Coleman’s Ex-Wife Will Finally Answer Suspicions She Was Involved in His Death, Once and for All

LOS ANGELES - AUGUST 15: Actor Gary Coleman, a candidate running in the California recall election, appears during a press conference to announce the Game Show Network's new show "Who Wants To Be Governor Of California? The Debating Game" August 15, 2003 in Los Angeles. The show will air on October 1, 2003. (Photo by Game Show Network via Getty Images)

Hollywood was devastated when child star Gary Coleman died unexpectedly in 2010. You probably remember him as the cheerful kid from "Diff'rent Strokes," his guest appearance on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" or even "The Gary Coleman Show," but in truth, his life was filled with tragedy.

It's been 15 years since his death, and now, the public will finally get answers to their questions with a long awaited lie detector test. Although the 42-year-old's death was quickly ruled an accident, his own family suggested something more sinister led to his demise. And at the center of the debate is his ex-wife, who controversially took him off of life support.

He married Shannon Price in 2007, decades after his Hollywood claim to fame. One year later, the couple divorced, but were still living in the same house as roommates. Two years after that, Coleman suffered an intracranial hemorrhage inside their home, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. Price was the only witness.

On May 26, 2010, Coleman, who was born with a rare kidney defect, came home from dialysis treatment when Price asked him to make her food while she lay in bed, we previously reported. After going to fulfill her request, Coleman reportedly fell on the kitchen floor, making a "big loud boom." Price then found her ex-husband laying in a pool of his own blood, but it was her actions after calling 911 that garnered side eyes.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT-JUNE 14: Shannon Price, former wife of actor Gary Coleman, arrives for a court hearing on the status of Coleman's body and estate June 14 2010 in Provo, Utah. Coleman died on May 28, 2010 from a fall in his home in Utah. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

In the recorded 911 call, Price refused to listen to the operator’s instructions. "I'm gagging. I got blood on myself, I can't deal," she said in a clip from the call. When the operator asked her to lift his head, she replied saying, "No I can't, it's all bloody, and I'm not trying to."

Coleman's friend, Brandy Buys, said in a Peacock documentary about Coleman how she was surprised by Price's actions that day. "I was shocked that he was fixing her dinner after dialysis, because I'd seen how ill he was after. He was weak, he was sick and honestly, he just wanted to go take a nap," Buys said.

Of course, Price has a different account. "I would never hurt my husband, ever," she said in the same documentary. Eventually, the actor was placed in a coma, and two days later, Price pulled the plug, despite claims from Coleman's past girlfriend, Anna Gray, who claimed he "had an advanced healthcare directive where he stated he wanted at least two weeks of care before any plugs were pulled."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4RrA2OF6hkQ

Price maintains her innocence, and next month, she will finally get the chance to put the rumors to rest. In a new A&E series, "Lie Detector: Truth or Deception," Price will take a lie detector test about her alleged involvement.

“The episode revisits the circumstances surrounding Coleman’s passing and explores whether Price has been misjudged by public opinion-- or whether the results raise new questions," the outlet stated. The episode will air July 10.

Despite the rumors, Santaquin Police Chief Dennis Howard told PEOPLE in 2010, "there was absolutely nothing suspicious about [Coleman’s] death." His death certificate also ruled the actor's death an accident. Price insisted she tried to help Coleman on that fateful day. "What people have to understand and realize is this is the first real traumatic situation I ever had to witness," she said.