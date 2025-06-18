California Black Man Sues In-N-Out For Big Money For Allegedly Firing Him Over This Quirky Hairstyle

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23: An exterior view of an In-N-Out Burger restaurant on January 23, 2024 in Oakland, California. Fast food chain In-N-Out Burger is closing one of its profitable restaurants due to high crime in the area, like car break-ins and armed robbery, which is making it unsafe for customers and workers. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A former In-N-Out employee has launched a significant lawsuit against the popular fast-food chain, alleging wrongful termination and discrimination. Elijah Obeng, a Black man, is suing for a whopping $3.2 million from the company, with the case now moving through Compton Superior Court.

The lawsuit, first reported by KTLA, includes claims of discrimination based on race, along with accusations of harassment, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and the company's failure to prevent such actions or retaliation.

The 21-year-old also claimed that while he was employed at In-N-Out, he suffered discriminatory treatment, severe emotional distress, reputational harm, and loss of employment.

In the suit, he cites that the eatery violated the CROWN (Creating a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair) Act. The California law prohibits employers from discriminating against their employees due to their hairstyles and hair textures.

Obeng claims that he was unfairly targeted by In-N-Out's policy that requires employees to wear company-issued hats with their hair tucked in, as well as the men being required to be clean-shaven. As he grew his hair, he says management told him to change his hairstyle to conform to company policy, instructing him to either cut his hair or change it so it could fit under his company-issued cap.

He said he offered to have his hair braided, but was allegedly advised to cut it and shave off his sideburns. Obeng found the alleged suggestion “humiliating and discriminatory.” Shortly after that, he claims he was treated unfairly, including reprimands for minor infractions, being overly critical of his work, and denying him opportunities for promotion and advancement.

About a year ago, on May 25, a supervisor allegedly told him to go home, shave, and then return to the job. He was allegedly instructed to do so in front of coworkers, which left him feeling “publicly humiliated.” Several days later, they fired him due to his “natural hair and resistance to discriminatory policies.”

In-N-Out stated that he was terminated because of previous write-ups.

The company declined to comment, citing the ongoing litigation.