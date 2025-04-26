HBCU Endowments vs. Harvard's $53.2 billion
Top 15 Moments from "Friday" That Still Make Us Laugh 30 Years Later

Entertainment

If you hear me say "Daaaammmmnnnnnnn!" you should know exactly what scene that's from.

By
Kalyn Womack
Image for article titled Top 15 Moments from &quot;Friday&quot; That Still Make Us Laugh 30 Years Later
Screenshot: BestMovieClips (YouTube)

Can you believe it’s been 30 years since one of the most iconic Black films hit the TV and movie theater screens? “Friday” is a certified hood classic.

Ice Cube did his big one when he wrote the 1995 film which featured heavy hitter acting stars including Nia Long, Chris Tucker, Regina King and John Witherspoon. Focused in the neighborhood of south central Los Angeles, the movie took a comical angle to real life issues and scenarios.

The references to this movie are endless and have frankly snuck into the daily vocabulary of the average Black person. Though the sequels were also just as entertaining, nothing will beat the OG. To celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary, let’s take a look at the top moments from the film that make it worth celebrating.

“Bye, Felisha.”

Friday (1995) - “bye Felicia” scene | Brionna Walker

The ultimate utterance of dismissal. I mean you hear this iconic phrase in every day life, music and even other musics following this joint’s debut. You say this to somebody, you truly do not want to be bothered.

“You ain’t got to lie, Craig.”

Friday - Joi

Chile, even Beyoncé quoted this line in one of her songs. Joi, every Black girl’s favorite ghetto movie vixen, gave Craig a run for his money tryna pry him for the tea - loud enough for everybody in the house to hear through the phone too!

Smokey vs Pastor Clever

Friday movie The Lord Is My Shepherd

Man, Pastor Clever almost killed Smokey’s whole vibe while he was tryna roll up in peace. “Well, round here, between Normandy and Western, we call this here a little twenty-twen-twen niggaaaaaaaaaa,” Smokey bellowed in his finest Baptist preacher man voice.

“DAAAAMMMMMMMMNNNNN!”

Friday (1995) Damn!

Goodness gracious, there’s never been a more visceral reaction to a black eye than when Red took his sunglasses off. He had no business clownin’ anybody else!

“How you get fired on your day off?”

Smokey - “You got to be a stupid mother fu8&er to get fired on your day off” scene

The most valid question ever asked in Black history. Craig done went to pick up his check and found out later that would be his last one. SMH.

Deebo Mind Control

i be quiet

Smokey tried to puff his chest out claiming to have mind control over Deebo while simultaneously admitting to being a straight punk.

“I got mind control over Deebo. He be like ‘Shut the f*ck up.’ ... I be quiet. But when he leave, I be talking again,” Smokey said. Applause, everybody, for the bravery.

Craig Losing His High Ass Mind

Friday Mary Jane

People like Craig don’t need any stoner friends if they don’t know how to act when they’re high. But let’s also credit Smokey for his persuasion tactics to get Craig to hit the joint. “Mary Jane” by Rick James playing in the background was the perfect pairing to this scene.

Epic Boss Fight

Friday 1995 fight- Craig vs Deebo (FULL FIGHT)

You’d be lying if you said you weren’t sitting on the edge of your seat during this final battle of the movie. At some point, I really thought Craig should’ve considered pulling that trigger. But if he taught us one thing - when in doubt, grab a brick!

“You got knocked the f-ck out!”

Chris Tucker - You got knocked the F*ck out - (Friday)

To end the historic fight, Smokey just had to put his two cents in to rub it in Deebo’s face. Nothing can trigger a chuckle easier than Tucker’s delivery of this line.

Ezal’s Dramatic Fall

“My Neck and My Back!” | Friday (1995) | VX Movieclips

Everyone knows someone like Ezal. The way this man milked his fall at the corner store is peak entertainment.

“My neck, my back.... my neck and my back,” he barked. My guy, are you singing Khia?!

Blacker The Berry

Smokey- “Older the berry the sweeter the juice” scence

Nobody checked out Debbie as hard as these two. Black women know what’s it like to walk (or speed walk) past two knuckleheads gawking in admiration.

“Older the berry, sweeter the juice,” Smokey said, referencing Debbie’s mother.

“Nigga, it’s the blacker the berry, sweeter the juice,” Craig responded.

“Yeah, she blacker than a motherf-cker, too,” Smokey said.

In Da Kitchen

Friday In The Kitchen

If you grew up greedy, I know your parents quoted this scene over and over and over. Forreal though, no one knows Mr. Jones’ pain until somebody eat their leftovers.

Mr. Jones’ Announcement

Friday - After toilet scene

“Don’t nobody go in the bathroom for bout 35-45 minutes. Somebody open a window,” Mr. Jones said interrupting a whole conversation.

Every family knows the man of the house needs the longest time in the bathroom.

Two Things That Match

Friday - You aint got no sugar (Ice Cube + Chris Tucker)

“No sugar? Damn. Y’all ain’t never got two things that match. Either y’all got Kool-aid, no sugar. Peanut butter, no jelly. Ham, no burger. Damn!” Smokey complained.

I’d complain too, to be honest.

It’s Friday

It’s Friday, you ain’t got no job, and you ain’t got shit to do...

“It’s Friday, you ain’t got no job, and you ain’t got sh** to do!” Smokey said, convincing Craig to hit the joint. As if he needed a reminder that he lost his job, Smokey did have a point... ain’t nothin’ else to do on a Friday.

