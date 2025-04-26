Top 15 Moments from "Friday" That Still Make Us Laugh 30 Years Later

Can you believe it’s been 30 years since one of the most iconic Black films hit the TV and movie theater screens? “Friday” is a certified hood classic.

Ice Cube did his big one when he wrote the 1995 film which featured heavy hitter acting stars including Nia Long, Chris Tucker, Regina King and John Witherspoon. Focused in the neighborhood of south central Los Angeles, the movie took a comical angle to real life issues and scenarios.

The references to this movie are endless and have frankly snuck into the daily vocabulary of the average Black person. Though the sequels were also just as entertaining, nothing will beat the OG. To celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary, let’s take a look at the top moments from the film that make it worth celebrating.