These 13 Fake Stories Have Folks Falling for Them Left and Right

It’s no secret artificial intelligence is slowly becoming a part of our everyday lives, but that’s all the more reason to know what’s real and what’s fake. In the era of misinformation and disinformation, it’s time we take a look at some of the most shocking news headlines in recent times and really evaluate the truth behind it all.
Now, The Root is diving deep into the world of deepfakes, misinformation and ultimately, the consequences of it all. These 13 stories serve as cautionary tales for all of us before AI becomes inescapable. Did any of these fake stories fool you??? (Be honest.)
How Trump is Connected to One Viral TikTok, South African Refugee
President Donald Trump faced backlash after giving 60 white South Africans— better known as Afrikaners— refugee status in the country. But after the murder of a South African woman broke headlines, many speculated her killer husband was one of Trump’s refugees. This, according to mediabiasfactcheck.com, is a blatant lie. In truth, Kim Towne, a South African born woman, was allegedly killed by her husband Alexander Towne. The two married in 2021 after meeting in Dubai. Alexander is a U.S. citizen, as confirmed by his own family.
Fake, Racist Audio Costs Principal His Job
AI has even made its way into the classrooms. In January, former Pikesville High School principal Eric Eiswert sued Baltimore County Public Schools after he was fired last year. Originally, Eiswert was believed to be the voice in an audio recording spewing racist slurs and antisemitic hate, according to CBS News. He was accused of saying “ungrateful Black kids” and more… but, it turns out, the recording was a fake, created by AI technology in the school. Now, Eiswert wants $75,000 in damages.
Fake Autopsy and More of Victim Austin Metcalf
As we previously reported, 17-year-old Austin Metcalf died in his brother’s arms after being allegedly stabbed by another high school senior, Karmelo Anthony, in Texas. The case, which hasn’t gone to trial yet, set off a massive wave of misinformation, including fake details about Metcalf’s death certificate and autopsy. As CBS News reported, a fake X account posing as the Frisco Police Chief began sharing fake details about the investigation online. Then, a counterfeit autopsy report surfaced on Facebook, claiming drugs were involved in Metcalf’s death.
Claims Karmelo Anthony Bought New Home After Track Meet Incident
Adding on to the chaos surrounding the polarizing case, rumors began swirling that the Anthony family bought a new home and lavish vehicles with money they received on GoFundMe. Anthony’s mother, Kayla Hayes, spoke during a press conference, denying everything. “I don’t know why we are being targeted and discriminated against before a fair trial,” she said. “Our son deserved the same rights under the law that everyone is afforded to.”
No, Michelle Obama Did Not Admit to Being a Man
After almost two decades of being the target of racist, misogynistic and often homophobic attacks, former First Lady Michelle Obama made headlines this year when a clip from her podcast was taken out of context, fueling the baseless debate about whether Obama was born male. She was talking to comedian Marlon Wayans about his journey as a parent. She said to him, “You are being a role model for dealing with a child that’s transgender… And that warms my heart, particularly as a Black Man.” Of course, MAGA and Obama haters took this as an admission, but in fact, Obama was simply referring to Wayans— the only Black man in the room!
Black Men Mistaken for Burglars, but the Truth Is Wholesome
Even in times of disaster, leave it to the racists of the world to find a way to be outraged. During the height of the California fires in January, video clips showed Black men carrying bags, TVs, and other valuables out of a house in the fire’s path. Soon, rumors swirled that the Black people caught on camera were looting the home, taking advantage of the desperate situation. But the truth is the men were helping a woman move her things from her house. She reportedly had three children and a dog, according to Snopes.
MLK Endorses Trump… Yeah, Right
Out of all the deepfakes on this list, this one surely takes the cake. On X, a MAGA page falsely claimed Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. endorsed Trump’s second term, and he urged Black people to vote for Trump, claiming he did “more for the Black community than any other president.” It soon got over 10 million views. “It’s vile, fake, irresponsible, and not at all reflective of what my father would say,” Bernice King said in response. “And you gave no thought to our family.”
Trump in a Sea Full of Black Folks
During election season last year, several AI pictures and videos of the president with groups of Black people began making its way around the internet. Of course, they were all fake. The co-founder of Black Voters Matter said the counterfeit images were pushing a “strategic narrative” designed to show Trump as popular in the Black community, according to BBC.
Internet Runs with Caitlin Clark Lawsuit
Following a touchy game against the Chicago Sky in May, several folks on social media ran with the rumor that Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark filed a defamation lawsuit against an ESPN analyst named Monica McNutt. The fake suit came after fans claimed Clark “had enough” of being misrepresented in the media, according to MSN News.
Did Eddie Murphy Testify Against Diddy?
Short answer? No, Eddie Murphy did not testify in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal trial, but last month, rumors flooded Facebook suggesting otherwise. Catchy headlines like “I Left Hollywood Because of Diddy!” surely fooled some folks online. But the truth is Murphy has no connection to the ongoing case against Diddy.
Social Media Beef Led to Simone Biles Leaving Gymnastics… Again
In the words of Trump, this claim is also “fake news.” Last week, Simone Biles got into a heated debate over the issue of transgender rights in sports. Her opponent, as we previously reported, former competitive swimmer Riley Gaines, began the debate following Trump’s ban on transgender athletes. Soon, rumors began that Biles’ role in the back and forth on X resulted in her being suspended, which is not true.
Rick Fox Falsely Reported Dead in Kobe Bryant Crash
We all remember where we were when we heard the tragic news that NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, and eight others died in a helicopter crash. Chaos soon took over, and misinformation flooded headlines around the globe. The most shocking report said Bryant’s former teammate and actor Rick Fox also perished in the crash, which was obviously not true. Fox responded to the fake news saying, “We’re blessed to have had the time we had with Kobe. A city is mourning, a family’s mourning. We’re all mourning… but it’s hard to deal with because it shook a lot of people in my life.”
Did Trump Really Rename Black History Month?
Back in 2017, folks were scrambling after several reports that President Trump had plans to rename Black History Month, according to Snopes. The February holiday is federally observed, but after Trump’s anti-immigration antics and detailed history of racist, divisive remarks, many feared he’d set his sights on the Black celebration… Well, as we know eight years later, that didn’t happen.
