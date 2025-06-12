Obama Could Never…5 Reasons This Is The Most Ghetto Presidential Administration Ever

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 14: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he meets with President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador in the Oval Office of the White House April 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump and Bukele were expected to discuss a range of bilateral issues including the detention of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, who has been held in a prison in El Salvador since March 15. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

White people love to call Black folks "ghetto." So, in the eyes of many white Americans, Barak Obama would probably be considered the most ghetto president in the history of this country. But you know what, they are wrong. It is the guy that most of them voted for. President Donald J. Trump is unquestionably the GHETTOEST (Yeah. We spelled it like that.) president we’ve ever had. Here is the proof.

Grab them by the...

In the first term, before he even moved into 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Trump was already acting ghetto. When have we ever heard a person who was running for president say something as vile as “Grab ‘em by the pu**y?”

Nothing more needs to be said. It is shocking that the man was elected after people heard him say that, but maybe they wanted an offensive president. Well, they got one. But it’s what he has done in his second term that takes the cake.

The Volodymyr Zelensky Incident

Remember when the President of Ukraine visited the Oval Office? It was supposed to be a civil meeting of two world leaders. One was fighting a war against a brutal aggressor and the other was supposed to be giving aid. Instead, Trump not only insulted Zelensky and an entire nation, but he did it on international television.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1S2jxEi7TBs&pp=0gcJCdgAo7VqN5tD

The Qatar plane

Last month Trump accepted a gift from the nation of Qatar. It was not a new Switch 2. Nor was it a case of whiskey. This dude accepted a plane.

You read that right. A whole ass plane.

Is America broke? We not making planes anymore? Why are we accepting gifts worth $400 million?

https://twitter.com/nytimes/status/1921598450593902843

DOGE

At the very beginning of his second term, Trump instituted the Department of Governmental Efficiency. He then gave billionaire Elon Musk virtual free rein to insult and lay off THOUSANDS of U.S. government workers….that’s bad and disrupting. But then…

https://twitter.com/covie_93/status/1931385422153670895

Trump and Elon Musk

Finally, the messiest thing we have ever seen a President mixed up in is the whole Elon Musk fallout. Dude was once a trusted advisor to Trump who raised millions get him elected. Now the billionaire is hopping on social media to take jabs at the President, even going so far as to imply that he was with Jeffrey Epstein when the convicted pedophile was doing you know what with you know who.

Any one of these things is beneath the presidency. And if Obama had done even one of them, he would have been run out of D.C. But they are clearly not beneath Donlad Trump. The most embarrassing person to ever sit behind the Resolute Desk. And with Nixon in the rear view mirror…that’s saying something.