Why This 20-Year-Old White Dude is Super Viral on TikTok For His Karaoke Version of a Keith Sweat Classic

A 20-year-old Georgia man is going viral on social media for his sexy rendition of a popular R&B slow jam. The Gen-Z crooner hypnotized a crowd of aunties on a cruise ship who all but lost it when they heard his soulful voice and saw his 1990s boy band-inspired body rolls.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

And while the video is making its way across Black TikTok, the number one question viewers are asking is, "Is that guy white?"

Tyler Heyworth has been blowing up on TikTok after video footage was released of a karaoke performance of Keith Sweat's 1996 hit "Nobody" he gave on a Carnival cruise. The unassuming young man took the stage wearing a hoodie, a backward baseball cap, jean shorts and slides (with socks, of course).

But while his look gave more of The Backstreet Boys than Boyz II Men, Hayworth surprised everyone when he hit that first note. Check the clip out for yourself here:

https://www.tiktok.com/@tiffanyhendricks38/video/7514179930326928671

Considering Tyler's look and the fact that the song was released nearly a decade before he was born, it should come as no surprise that the comments are even more entertaining than the performance, as folks couldn't help but notice that the middle-aged Black women singing along and fanning themselves in the audience looked like they were enjoying every minute of Tyler's show.

"He left with some aunties that night," wrote one person on TikTok.

Other commenters took time to shout-out Tyler's parents for exposing him to R&B music.

"Who are Tyler’s parents cause HOW he know EVERY WORD 😂 and stayed on beat! He was raised well 😁" wrote one commenter.

One commenter even noted that Tyler's rendition of "Nobody" gave the original a boost on the charts.

"I just looked at the iTunes Charts and Keith Sweats song is currently at #24," wrote one person on TikTok.

That may be why Keith Sweat showed Tyler some love on his Instagram account with a post captioned, "If everybody don't sing 'Nobody," it's not done correctly." We couldn't agree more.

By the way, if you're looking for more content from Tyler you're out of luck. Although he has amassed over 37,000 followers, unfortunately there are no other performances posted on his TikTok. Somehow, we think that's gonna change soon.