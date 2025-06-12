The Chilling Disappearance of a 3-Year-Old Maryland Black Girl Turns Out to Be a Hoax, But That’s Not the Worst Part…

Delaware residents were shaken this week by the sudden disappearance of a 3-year-old Black girl. But less than 24 hours later, the Amber Alert was cancelled after a horrifying discovery and a plot twist we weren’t expecting.

Nola Dinkins was reported missing Tuesday (June 10) by her mother, 31-year-old Darrian Randle. Randle told authorities her baby girl was kidnapped at gunpoint by a white man and woman on the 500 block of Gender Road in Ogletown that evening, per ABC 6 News. The woman said the kidnapping happened after she pulled the car over to calm down Nola, who was apparently upset.

Wednesday afternoon, after a long night of restless searching, police cancelled the Amber Alert but not because they found the girl. New Castle County Police Sgt. Andrea Botterbusch said Randle’s kidnapping claim was false.

“The Amber alert is now canceled and there’s no danger to the public. Sadly, this incident is now being treated as a homicide investigation,” said Botterbusch in the news conference.

Perryville Police then announced this week the temporary closing of a community park amidst a police investigation, per Delaware News Journal. Shortly after the post, authorities said their investigation then led them to a vacant lot where they found human remains that matched the profile of Little Nola. As the medical examiner tests the remains for a positive match, police didn't waste any time dealing with Randle for her alleged scheme.

Randle was charged with accessory to first- and second-degree murder after the fact, first-degree child abuse, failure to report child death and filing a false police report. The report says she admitted to the cops that she lied about the kidnapping in an attempt to “divert attention from her boyfriend.” It's unclear what is alleged involvement was in Nola's presumed murder That boyfriend, 44-year-old Cedrick Britten, was also taken into custody on similar charges as a result of her statement.

"Our homicide unit investigators had enough information gleaned through the investigation that connected these two individuals with the disappearance of this 3-year-old," said Elena Russo, a spokesperson for the Maryland State Police.

Randle is being held on a $1 million cash bond. She’s being held in the Baylor Women’s Correction Institution Reports say the FBI has joined the investigation.