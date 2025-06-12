“Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” Rapper, Silentó, Sentenced To 30 Years Behind Bars

In 2015, you could not avoid teenage rapper Silentó's song "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)." The song was a viral hit, and the music video got over 1.9 billion views on YouTube. Now, a decade later, the rapper is trending again, but not for another smash hit, but for murder.

Silentó, 27, whose real name is Ricky Hawk, was first arrested for the murder on February 1st, 2021, per BBC. Four years later, on Wednesday (June 11th), Hawk was charged with voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault in the shooting of his cousin, Frederick Rocks III, after pleading guilty but mentally ill, according to Fox5 Atlanta.

Back on January 21, 2021, officers responded at 3:37 a.m. to a report of a shooting in DeKalb County, Georgia. The rapper's cousin, Frederick Rooks III, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and ten bullet casings were found near Rooks's body. When EMS arrived at the scene, Rooks was confirmed dead, per the Office of the DeKalb County District Attorney.

A relative told officers that Rooks and Hawk were last seen together after Hawk picked up his cousin in a white BMW SUV, according to PEOPLE. This same vehicle was captured fleeing the scene on home security footage after residents in the area heard gunshots.

After pleading guilty this week, Hawk was sentenced to 30 years in prison by DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Courtney Johnson, per the Office of the DeKalb County District Attorney.

Hawk's publicist, Chanel Hudson, shared a statement on social media following his arrest, according to Variety. The statement read:

"Over the past several years, Ricky has been suffering immensely from a series of mental illnesses. We will continue in his efforts of treatments, but we ask in the meantime the public uplift him and his family in immediate prayer & positive energy," the statement read.

Variety also stated that Silentó had multiple run-ins with law enforcement, including an arrest in August of 2020 for domestic violence.

The news of Silentó's sentencing has blown up on social media, particularly on X, with a mixed bag of reactions. Some commenters are questioning whether rap is the issue.

"Still ain't blaming the culture though right," posted one user in response to the news.

While others expressed concern for both the rapper and his cousin: "Wow, 30 years for Silentó? That's heavy, RIP to his cousin, such a sad situation. Life has its own twists and turns."

The 2015 hit song, "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)," became the song of the summer. In 2019, it was named by Billboard as one of the songs that defined the decade. The Atlanta rapper became an overnight sensation at the age of 17, and the catchy tune peaked at No. 3 for six weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.