How Simone Biles Just Kicked the Trans Athlete Debate Up a Notch

Things got pretty heated on social media over the weekend between Simone Biles and former competitive swimmer Riley Gaines on X as they came to virtual blows about a trans athlete. Here's how it all went down.

According to sources, the feud started when Riley Gaines, a former college swimmer who became well-known after competing against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, spoke out about a high school softball team that won a championship.

Gaines commented on a celebratory post by the Minnesota State High School League for winning their first ever softball state title. “Comments off lol. To be expected when your star player is a boy,” Gaines replied to the post, targeting Marissa Rothenberger, a transgender pitcher for the team.

The gloves came off when Biles stepped in to defend the high school student. “You’re truly sick,” Biles fired back at Gaines, “all of this campaigning because you lost a race. Straight up sore loser. She continued her criticism of the conservative’s comments. “But instead…You bully them..One things for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around!!!”

https://twitter.com/Simone_Biles/status/1931129527679308054?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1931129527679308054%7Ctwgr%5E17f05d7119561543d1dd348e60793a73ca1fdea2%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpeople.com%2Fembed%3Furl%3Dhttps3A2F2Fx.com2FSimone_Biles2Fstatus2F1931129527679308054id%3Dmntl-sc-block_10-0-iframeoptions%3De303DdocId%3D11750215

Not letting up on the issue, the 11-time Olympic gold medalist continued to call out Gaines: “Bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male.” Gaines fired back, calling the Ohio native's stance on transgender athletes "so disappointing." She even labeled her a "male-apologist at the expense of young girls' dreams."

Things really started to go left when Gaines brought up Larry Nassar, the former national team doctor convicted of sexually abusing multiple U.S. gymnasts, including Biles, under the guise of medical treatment. Many believe that crossed the line.

"All the horrific sexual abuse @Simone_Biles witnessed and spoke out against caused by one man, yet believes women should be forced to strip naked in front of men to validate the man's feelings," Gaines wrote online, per CBS News. "You know how many gold medals you'd have if your 'inclusive' dream came true? Zero."

The internet couldn’t let this moment pass without weighing in on the online argument. National press secretary Brandon Wolf chimed in saying “Simone Biles is the GOAT. Riley Gaines is the poster child for turning failure into grift. And that’t that on that.”

https://twitter.com/bjoewolf/status/1931357924107972718?s=12&t=bdvkGZPIbbXkr_5vMqxhUQ

Jemele Hill posted, “Weaponizing sexual abuse is disgusting and shows you lack integrity, honor and decency.”



https://twitter.com/jemelehill/status/1931564589461950966?s=12

Other commenters understood the opposing views of Gaines. One X commenter wrote, “IDK who is putting you up to taking the 20% side of this issue, but they’re making you look like a buffoon to 80% of America including the young girls who may’ve once looked up to you…too bad you feel this way”.

Adding more fuel, former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick sided Gaines, sharing that Biles has been “red pilled” in being fed misinformation. “This issue has a shelf life. I truly believe common sense will prevail. But until then, I am grateful for people like Riley Gaines who are making sure no one gets away with it," Patrick said on Instagram. "Not to mention the fact that she actually lived it. Defending men in women's sports is the woke mind virus and/or another issue that requires therapy. Either way, it is so irrational."

Biles has yet to publicly respond to Gaines or Patrick.