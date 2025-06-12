Food Truck Keith Lee Helped Go Viral Just Got Shut Down After Cops Expose Owner’s Wicked Scheme

One small business might've been Keith Lee approved, but that didn't stop the owners from getting in serious trouble with the law. "Deb’s Philly Cheesesteaks" food truck in Florida was known for their cheesesteaks. That is until the married couple in charge were arrested for a crazy conspiracy, forcing the truck to shut down for good.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

It all started in March when Shamika Johnson and her husband Johnny Dorvil opened up their first ever food truck in Plantation, South Florida. They called it "Deb’s Philly Cheesesteaks" in direct homage to Philadelphia's best known food, the cheesesteak sandwich.

The food truck quickly received rave reviews, most notably from TikTok influencer Keith Lee, who rose to fame with his viral food reviews across the country. But while Johnson and Dorvil were celebrating a Lee stamp of approval, their old bosses made an interesting discovery.

Before opening up Deb's, the couple reportedly worked at "Capriotti's Sandwich Shop," in 2024, according to Dailymail.com. The chain restaurant was founded in the '70s and has turned into a multi-million dollar franchise. But raking in millions didn't stop the owners at the sandwich shop from noticing large amounts of stock going missing. And shockingly, it began around the same time Johnson and Dorvil opened their own food truck.

https://www.tiktok.com/@itsmirahj/video/7493213373853601054?q=deb%27s%20philly%20keith%20lee&t=1749745039657

In total, Capriotti's claimed over $17,000 worth of goods disappeared from the restaurant over a short period of time. This led to a probe of the store where they found cheese, meats, bread, and other items were gone, according to court documents. Eventually the crumbs led back to the married couple just as their food truck business was taking off.

What broke the case wide open? The owner was able to track the bread used at Deb's to the exact same bread made at Capriotti's— which is one of a kind. "This particular item is one of Capriotti's most popular menu items and is a key part of their business strategy," the restaurant owner said.

In a statement to police obtained by Dailymail.com, an employee said they even watched as Johnson and Dorvil allegedly carried the missing items from Capriotti's to an awaiting vehicle.

In addition to the $17,000 worth of supplies, Johnson is also being accused of handing out over $13,000 in free food to Capriotti's customers and collecting $11,000 worth of hours she never worked, documents say. The 46-year-old woman began working there back in October, and then she soon hired both her son and husband— without telling the owner they were related.

The couple was arrested on May 16, according to jail records. Johnson was charged with grand theft in excess of $20,000, and Dorvil is being held for grand theft in excess of $10,000 but less than $20,000.

Their daughter has since launched a GoFundMe after losing the food truck. "We ran into some unfortunate circumstances that were beyond our control, leading to an emergency situation that has caused us to lose everything in our food truck and the truck itself," read the GoFundMe post. So far, the page has received only $195 of the requested $12,000.