This Move is Getting Ciara Dragged on the Internet For the First Time Ever

Everyone loves Ciara...but even she doesn't seem to be above a good social media dragging. That's exactly what's going down after she crashed in on an interview between Jim Jones and "The Breakfast Club" at the BET Awards on June 9. Here's what went down.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Ciara joined the discussion to encourage Jones to tie the knot for good with longtime girlfriend, Chrissy Lampkin. Judging by Jones’ response, her bold move may not have been in vain...however according to others, the run-in was a total train wreck.

Footage of CiCi approaching the interview table began making rounds online when she abruptly popped into an interview with the Dipset rapper and Power 105.1’s DJ Self. The “Body Party” songstress boldly urged Jones to put a ring on Lampkin's finger, arguing that after all these years, it’s time.

“Oh, come on. Cause this needs to happen,” Ciara, 39, began as she made herself comfortable on the couch. “I just really need this to happen.”

“I don’t want you to get mad at me, ‘cuz I don’t know how you feel. But I really need y’all to just go ahead and — I’m coming in hot,” she paused, for sure realizing that she might be crossing boundaries. “Why not?” she asked. “Y’all have lived life in every capacity anyone could live it in. You’re living like you’ve already done it. So let’s just seal it properly.”

https://twitter.com/mymixtapez/status/1932110688769466462

She continued: “She deserves it. You deserve it…I look at y’all and I’m like ‘They’re so — he is so fly, Chrissy is so beautiful and so dope, and she holds you down. Like, down, down, down. This is the spirit talking through me right here. When I see y’all from a love perspective, y’all touch so many people. It’s time.”

The world watched as Chrissy — who’s stuck by the Byrd Gang rapper since the early 2000’s — plead and debate with her man regarding the matter. I mean, her getting down on her own knee during the first season of "Love & Hip Hop" in April 2011 wasn’t enough to make him budge. That said, according to Jim, he “needed” to hear that advice.

“I felt like I got scolded by somebody that was younger than me,” Jones joked to host Loren LoRosa.

“It was a great piece of advice. Honestly, I needed that encouragement. I needed to hear that, especially for somebody who's active in preaching what she's teaching, you know what I mean? My situation has been going better than a lot of things that have been going on out here,” the 47-year-old added. While it seems he took it rather lightly, many across social media did not, including fellow celebs who weighed in on the matter such as Joe Budden and comedian Corey Holcomb.

“This sh*t pissing me off,” Budden, 45, responded, “I thought this entire thing was cringeworthy.” Budden and his co-hosts argued that the unwanted push was extremely rude, adding that some people are just “outta pocket and don’t know it,” especially “church people.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zRCpqijtUys

Holcomb dug even further, adding that Ciara has “no respect” for her husband. “You cannot protect a woman that would interrupt an interview like this, sit her funky a*s down, and start speaking to another man about marriage,” Holcomb, 56, blacked out. “You have no control of your woman. Your woman has no respect for you,” he added.

https://twitter.com/Chatnigga101/status/1932702356677800178

Meanwhile folks on social media are torn, with some highlighting her gesture in love and others calling out her downright offensive audacity. It's no surprise she made the bold move, as she swayed women everywhere with her Prayer for a husband following a tumultuous breakup from rapper ex-boyfriend, Future. Today, CiCi credits the prayer for meeting her NFL husband of eight years, Russel Wilson.

Whether you’re Team Ciara or Team “Keep It to Yourself,” people are still watching, still weighing in, and waiting to see what's to come next. Who knows, maybe her words planted a seed — or maybe they’ll just go down as another viral moment in a long line of internet debates, *shrug.*