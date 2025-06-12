Ryan Gosling’s Casting as Black Panther in the Next Film, Explained

Since beloved actor Chadwick Boseman's death, fans of Marvel's "Black Panther" have been itching to see who could possibly wear the panther suit next. Shockingly, there's one white actor who keeps coming up in conversations for the lead in "Black Panther 3..." But it's not what you think.

Rumors that actor Ryan Gosling would replace the Marvel superhero began swirling online in 2018, after a fan edited his face wearing the Black Panther suit. Now, after Marvel's recent introduction of a white Black Panther, whispers of Gosling's name are keeping fans up at night.

"In a new comic, the all new Black Panther is white dude," @mask_bastard pointed out on X. "What if Ryan Gosling is coming into Marvel to play the Black Panther after all?"

White folks ran with the idea that a white man could play a traditionally African character, especially after Black actors have been dragged for playing roles previously done by white folks. We all remember Halle Bailey as Ariel and bombshell rumors of a Black James Bond.

"Black Captain America, they had to even the score," @oKkellz said referring to Anthony Mackie's takeover of the Marvel superhero previously played by Chris Evans. But while white folks championed a potential white Black panther, Black folks quickly called BS.

"Just like I don’t wanna see a black James Bond I don’t wanna see a white Black Panther," @_Greazemoden tweeted. User @Prolotario1 argued a white Black Panther wouldn't go over well with fans of the franchise. "Marvel I do not think people are going to be able to suspend their disbelief for this one," he wrote before joking, "You better off getting Alonzo Ball for this role."

Despite the rumors and fears, according to TMZ, there's no need to panic. As it stands now, Gosling is not slated to take over as Black Panther. An insider told the publication the "Barbie" actor will however join the "Star Wars" universe in the 2027 film "Star Wars: Starfighter." Disney owns both "Star Wars" and Marvel.

Besides, we already have a new Black Panther in Letitia Wright, who played T'Challa's little sister Shuri in the first two films and in the comics. After T'Challa's death in the second movie, Shuri took over as Black Panther, and she is expected to reprise the role in Marvel upcoming film "Avengers: Doomsday."