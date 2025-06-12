12 Shocking, Barely-Known Secrets and Scandals of Black Hollywood

Photo credit | Getty Images

For decades, Hollywood has been an unspoken mecca of Black excellence and creativity, birthing iconic talents such as Sidney Poitier, Richard Pryor, Whitney Houston, and countless others. Beneath the layers of fame and fortune, you’ll unveil messy affairs, betrayals and buried truths that significantly impacted the Black entertainment industry. Here are some of its most intriguing and scandalous secrets.

Diahann Carroll and Sidney Poitier’s Ten Year Love Affair

Diahann Carroll and Sidney Poitier’s love story was anything but ordinary. When they met in 1959, both were married to other people but that didn’t stop their mutual attraction. In her 2008 memoir, “The Legs Are The Last to Go,” Carroll revealed that Poitier convinced her to divorce, promising he would do the same. However, when the time came to end the marriage, he backed out, claiming that he didn’t want Carroll’s daughter, Suzanne Kay, to live with them. Despite his refusal to end his marriage, their love affair continued for nearly a decade.

Diana Ross and Michael Jackson’s “Special” Relationship

The unique bond between musical legends Diana Ross and Michael Jackson often fueled speculation about their relationship. Despite their 14-year age gap, the “Human Nature” pop star never disguised how madly in love he was with the “I’m Coming Out” icon. Still, there no proof of an actual romantic relationship between the two music legends.

Pam Grier’s Devastating Cocaine Discovery

A devastating revelation from Pam Grier surfaced in an archived interview: During a routine physical examination, her physician discovered cocaine buildup in her cervix. Grier later discovered the cause: Her then boyfriend, Richard Pryor had been inserting the drug into his prostate glands before sexual intercourse. Her offer to help Pryor battle addiction was rejected, leading her to choose her health over their love. Ultimately, the couple separated, after which Pryor married Jennifer Lee.

Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley’s Shocking Secret

Lisa Marie Presley’s posthumous memoir, “From Here To The Great Unknown,” revealed intimate details about relationship with her late husband, Michael Jackson. Their romantic relationship began in 1994, during a time when Jackson, then 35, revealed he was still a virgin. Presley wrote that Jackson had only kissed Tatum O’Neal and Brooke Shields, but had no sexual intercourse.

Sources reported that Presley was “terrified” by Jackson’s inexperience, as she did not want to make the wrong move in their intimate relationship. Their marriage, however, was short-lived, ending in divorce in 1996 due to “irreconcilable differences.” In an archived interview, Presley shared a serious observation: Jackson began to mirror traits of her father, Elvis Presley, who struggled with his drug addiction. Jackson’s life tragically ended in August 2009 from a lethal combination of prescription drugs.

Jim Brown’s Engagement to Diana Stanley

After the divorce of his first marriage, retired athlete and actor Jim Brown claimed he would never stand at the alter again — until he met and fell in love with Diana Stanley, a college freshman who was nearly 20 years his junior. The former couple met in Acapulco, Mexico, in 1973 and were briefly engaged before ending their relationship in 1974. According to sources, their relationship did not end as a result of any public scandal beyond the age gap. However, Brown’s personal life continued to draw attention, especially due to multiple rumored allegations of domestic violence. Brown was married twice and fathered five children, before passing away at age 87 in May 2023.

Smokey Robinson’s Love Affair With Diana Ross

In 2023, Smokey Robinson dropped a bombshell about his numerous love affairs, including one with his childhood friend, Diana Ross. The Root reported that the famed singer revealed the affair “just happened” with “The Supremes” singer and it lasted for “about a year” while he was married to his first wife, Claudette Rogers. Robinson shared that the affair occurred while they were working together, emphasizing that neither was actively pursuing the other.

After realizing the “Being With You” singer was still in love with his wife, Ross called off the affair, expressing that she could no longer carry on with the arrangement. He called the experience “beautiful” and said that Ross remains one of his closest friends.

Kevin Costner Was Whitney Houston’s Real Life Bodyguard

Who can forget the on-screen chemistry between Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston? After filming the classic film, “The Bodyguard,” the pair developed a close personal relationship off-screen, fueling speculation about Costner’s romantic feelings for Houston. The “Bodyguard” actor described himself as Houston’s “protector” both on and off screen, often emphasizing their trusting bond. At Houston’s funeral, Costner delivered an emotional eulogy, referring to Houston as his “one true love.”

Dorothy West and Her Unforgettable Proposition with Langston Hughes

The famed Harlem Renaissance writer, Dorothy West, once confessed to proposing to Langston Hughes. West sought a “lavender marriage” with him hoping to conceive a child, but Hughes declined. Despite the rejection of the proposal, their friendship remained intact.

Bobby Womack’s Shady Past

Bobby Womack’s legacy as a soul music icon was overshadowed by his personal choices, which gradually tainted his reputation. Shortly after the death of mentor and industry colleague, Sam Cooke, Womack married Cooke’s widow, Barbara Campbell. He later engaged in a affair with Campbell’s teenage daughter, Linda, prompting Campbell to shoot the “If You Think You Are Lonely Now” singer.

Janet Jackson & James DeBarge’s Secret Marriage

Janet Jackson and James DeBarge secretly married in 1984 when Jackson was 18 and DeBarge was 21, with a blessing from her sister, LaToya Jackson. As both singers are members of powerhouse musical families, Jackson wanted to keep their union private from the public, even keeping her family in the dark for some time. Their marriage gave the “Rhythm Nation” singer independence from her family’s control — particularly from her father, Joe Jackson. Their union was short-lived , lasting less than a year before it was annulled in 1985, primarily due to DeBarge’s struggles with drug addiction.

Over the years, rumors circulated about Jackson sharing a “secret child” with DeBarge. In her A&E docuseries, the “Velvet Rope” star denied the claims sharing she could never keep a child from their father.

Halle Berry’s Challenging Relationship With Eric Benét

Halle Berry and Eric Benét were a celebrity power couple in the early 2000s. The popular pair were married from 2001 to 2005 after dating for two years. While Berry was basking in her historic Best Actress Oscar win for “Monster’s Ball,” allegations of Benét’s infidelity surfaced, taking a mental toll on Berry. The “Spend My Life With You” singer admitted to cheating on the “Catwoman” star and entered a 35-day sex addiction rehab program in 2002. Benét shared in a interview that he wanted to save his marriage and will “do anything necessary to do that.”

Despite the continuous attempts to work through their marital issues, trust was tarnished, leading to their separation in 2003 and their divorce being finalized in 2005.

Marlon Brando and Richard Pryor’s Rumored Relationship

Producer Quincy Jones captured the world’s attention in a 2018 Vulture interview when he confirmed a rumored sexual relationship between Marlon Brando and Richard Pryor. Jones’s claims set the internet on fire, generating massive headlines, especially as he revealed Brando had affairs with other prominent industry men. The story received further confirmation from Pryor’s widow, Jennifer Lee, who stated that Pryor was openly bisexual within his circle of friends.