Father of Texas Teen Stabbed to Death Crashes the Suspect's Family Press Conference. Here's What Happened Next

Tensions continue to rise as the high-profile killing of a Texas teen continues to divide the nation. A final press conference was held ahead of Karmelo Anthony’s trial, where he’s been accused of fatally stabbing another teen. But things took an emotional turn when an unexpected guest showed up to the conference.

Jeff Metcalf, the victim’s father, was seen walking into the building just before the press conference was set to begin on Thursday (April 17). While wearing sunglasses, Metcalf didn’t say a word to anyone except when he was spotted talking on his phone, according to CBS News.

Given the nature of the case, the grieving father’s unexpected appearance was not on the scheduled program. In fact, Minister Dominique Alexander, president of the Next Generation Action Network (NGAN), called Metcalf’s actions “a disrespect to the dignity of his son.” Alexander said, “He knows that it is inappropriate to be near this family. But he did it.” He continued saying, “Actions speak louder than words.”

Alexander even delayed the event held at NGAN until Metcalf left the building. But about 40 minutes after the scheduled start time, Dallas police showed up and asked the father to leave. Video taken from the incident shows police confronting him before finally escorting him out of Anthony’s family news conference.

As The Root previously reported, 17-year-old Anthony was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. The charge stemmed from an April 2 altercation between Anthony, Austin Metcalf, 17, and his twin brother, Hunter, during a track meet. According to police, the brothers confronted Anthony about sitting under a tent designated for athletes, and that’s when things escalated.

Anthony allegedly told Austin, “Touch me and see what happens.” That’s when witnesses say a scuffle ensued, sparking the fatal stabbing. Austin died in his brother’s arms as Anthony fled the scene.

The 17-year-old claimed self defense to arresting officers. He was later released on $250,000 bond after Collin County District Judge Angela Tucker lowered his bond from $1 million. Since then, the high-profile tragedy has been fueled by public outrage coming from both sides.

Karmelo Anthony’s mother asks for patience and prayers amid death threats and misinformation

During the press conference, Anthony’s mother, Kayla Hayes, addressed misinformation concerning her family. “Whatever you think that happened between Karmelo and the Metcalf boys, my three younger children, my husband and I didn’t do anything to deserve to be threatened, harassed and lied about,” she said.

Hayes went on to claim “the lies and the false accusations,” such as the family buying a new lavish home, purchasing new cars and even hiring security, are without merit and have put her family in danger. “I don’t know why we are being targeted and discriminated against before a fair trial,” she continued. “Our son deserved the same rights under the law that everyone is afforded to.”