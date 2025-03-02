The Real Story Behind the Entertainment Legend Quincy Jones

Advertisement

One of Jones’ most successful musical collaborations was with Michael Jackson. Jones said he first met at 12-year-old Michael at Sammy Davis Jr.’s home when he was singing with the Jackson 5. The two would meet again in 1978 when Jones produced “The Wiz,” a film adaptation of “The Wizard of Oz,” starring Diana Ross as Dorothy, Michael Jackson as the scarecrow, and Richard Pryor as The Wizard. Jones was impressed with Jackson’s work ethic and knew he wanted to work on other projects with him in the future.

“He was so teachable & humble when he received criticism, that I absolutely knew I wanted to work with him. It was right then & there that I told him I wanted to take a shot at producing his new record,” Jones wrote about Jackson in a 2017 birthday tribute on Facebook. “If you wanted to set a bar, Michael went above & beyond, & if you wanted to make a slight improvement, he wouldn’t stop until it was perfect.”